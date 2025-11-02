Benson Boone Issues Apology Over Canceling Concert One Hour Ahead of Show: “I Have Tried Everything I Can”

Benson Boone fans in Birmingham, England, were recently left disappointed. Just one hour before the singer was set to take the stage at Utilita Arena, he revealed that his Nov. 1 concert would not go on as planned.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Birmingham I am so so sorry but I will not be able to perform tonight,” Boone wrote on his Instagram Story. “I have tried everything I can to revive my voice, but | cannot give you the show I’d like to be able to give you with the condition of my throat right now.”

Boone continued be promising that he’s “working with my team to find a date to reschedule as soon as possible.”

“This is genuinely the crappiest feeling, 1 am so sorry,” he wrote. “I promise you I will do everything in my power to make it up to you. I’ll update you guys as soon as I can.”

Boone concluded, “Thank you for everything you do. I love you guys, so much.”

After Boone’s post, the venue spoke out in a statement, which was obtained by BBC.

“We understand how disappointing this is and sincerely apologise for the extremely short notice and inconvenience caused,” the arena said, adding that they and Boone’s team are “working through all possible options to reschedule.”

Benson Boone’s Tour and Album

Boone has yet to reveal if his three upcoming dates at London’s O2 Arena will go on as planned. He’s scheduled to play the famed venue Nov. 3, 4, and 5.

From there, Boone is set to bring his American Heart World Tour to more places across Europe, before wrapping the trek in Sweden on Nov. 18. Boone’s last show of the year is scheduled to take place at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Dec. 4.

American Heart, Boone’s sophomore album, was released in June. Speaking to Rolling Stone ahead of the LP’s debut, the “Beautiful Things” singer said, “I’ve never believed so much in a body of work.”

As for the future of his career, Boone told the outlet, “I don’t want to be the same as Harry Styles, and the same as Freddie Mercury, and the same as Justin Bieber, and the same as One Direction, like, because it’s not me. I’m Benson Boone! I’m completely different.”

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for BB