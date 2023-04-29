Ed Sheeran Announces Subtraction Tour

Grammy Award-winning songwriter and performer Ed Sheeran has announced his upcoming Subtraction Tour, which is also known as the – Tour.

Videos by American Songwriter

The new string of shows, which will be supported by artist Ben Kweller, will celebrate Sheeran’s new album, -, aka known as Subtract.

The artist shared that he will be playing 14 new cities across North America, which will go along with a number of already announced dates. The already announced dates are part of Sheeran’s previously announced + – = ÷ x Tour (pronounced Mathematics Tour).

Sheeran also has a four-part documentary series set to release on the streaming service Disney+, due out on May 3. (see trailer below)

Earlier this month, Sheeran released the song “Boat” from his new album and previously released “Eyes Closed,” which marked his 14th No. 1 song in his home country of the U.K.

In other Sheeran news, the artist is currently defending himself in court over a plagiarism lawsuit. He recently played his guitar as part of his defense during the court proceeding.

Preorder Subtract, HERE. Ticket registration extends through Sunday HERE. The verified sale begins May 2.

“ – “ TOUR

Support from Ben Kweller

(except where noted)

May

19 Clearwater, FL Ruth Eckerd Hall –

26 Atlanta, GA Tabernacle –

June

2 Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia –

16 Toronto, ON HISTORY –

29 Boston, MA Boch Center Wang Theatre –

July

14 Royal Oak, MI Royal Oak Music Theatre (*Support TBA)

21 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium –

28 Chicago, IL The Chicago Theatre –

August

11 Minneapolis, MN State Theatre –

18 Denver, CO Paramount Theatre –

25 Seattle, WA Paramount Theatre (*Support TBA)

September

1 Vancouver, BC Queen Elizabeth Theatre –

15 Oakland, CA Fox Theater –

22 Los Angeles, CA Shrine Auditorium –

“+ – = ÷ x TOUR”

NORTH AMERICA 2023

May

6 Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium + ×

13 Houston, TX NRG Stadium + ×

20 Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium + ×

27 Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium + ×

June

3 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field + ×

10 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium + × SOLD OUT

11 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium + ×

17 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre + · SOLD OUT

18 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre + · SOLD OUT

24 Landover, MD FedExField + ·

30 Foxborough, MA Gillette Stadium + ·

July

1 Foxborough, MA Gillette Stadium + · SOLD OUT

8 Pittsburgh, PA Acrisure Stadium + ·

15 Detroit, MI Ford Field + ·

22 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium + %

29 Chicago, IL Soldier Field + %

August

5 Kansas City, MO GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium + %

12 Minneapolis, MN U.S. Bank Stadium + %

19 Denver, CO Empower Field at Mile High + %

26 Seattle, WA Lumen Field + ≠

September

2 Vancouver, BC BC Place + ≠

9 Las Vegas, NV Allegiant Stadium – ≠

16 Santa Clara, CA Levi’s® Stadium – ≠

23 Inglewood, CA SoFi Stadium – ≠



Support from:

+ Khalid

– Russ

× Dylan

· Rosa Linn

% Cat Burns

≠ Maisie Peters

Photo by Annie Leibovitz / Atlantic Records