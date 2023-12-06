Luke Bryan Shares His Family’s Favorite Fun Christmas Tradition

The Christmas season is in full swing and everyone who celebrates is getting ready for the big day. For many, this time of year is one full of traditions. Some are deeply rooted in cultural history. Others are fun things that make the holiday a little brighter. Recently, country star Luke Bryan shared one of his family’s favorite Christmas traditions.

Bryan spoke to his label, UMG Nashville about his favorite Christmas tradition. “In our hallway, we tape up a bunch of wrapping paper, and [the kids] kind of run through the wrapping paper like a football team to see all the presents and stuff,” he shared. “So, it’s fun.”

Then, Bryan added that this isn’t something the family was always able to do. It only became a possibility after he and his family relocated to Nashville. “We used to load ‘em up on the tour bus and we used to take them to Georgia,” he said of holidays with his kids in the past. “It was a lot to travel with kids, and I’m sure there’s a lot of people doing the same,” he added. “So, now that we’re in Nashville, we’ve had a lot of Christmases here, the kids are getting older, but they still get excited about running down the stairs Christmas morning.”

Luke Bryan Will Finish the Year in Style

After celebrating Christmas with his family in Nashville, Bryan will pack up and head west. He’ll perform the final dates of his Las Vegas residency Luke Bryan: VEGAS. He’ll perform on December 29, 30, and 31. Then, he will start the year strong with Vegas shows on January 3, 5, and 6.

Then, Bryan will spend some time in the sun when his annual Crash My Playa festival kicks off on January 17 and runs until January 20. The event features Dustin Lynch, Jon Pardi, Jelly Roll, and many more.

