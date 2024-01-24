7 Best Digital Pianos Under $500 of 2024

When you buy through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Digital pianos are a versatile musical instrument. And if you’re in the market for one but only have a few hundred dollars to spend there are plenty of options that come with the features of more expensive alternatives.



Our favorite is the Alesis Prestige. It’s got 88 keys, weighted action, flexible I/O, and multiple customization options to give you the best playing experience. This guide goes over some of the best digital pianos under $500, along with key features to look for, and answers some common questions about them.



Let’s get to it!

Best Digital Pianos Under $500

Number and Type of Keys: 88 keys, full size with graded hammer action

I/O: MIDI, 1/8” input, ¼” sustain pedal input, 2 x ¼” TRS outputs, ¼” and ⅛” headphone outputs, USB

Digital pianos under $500 don’t get much better than the Alesis Prestige. It has 88 full-size keys with graded-hammer action that’s perfect for players looking for a real grand piano feel in a much more portable format.



16 voices and polyphony with 128 notes make it a perfect tool for recording and playing live. Through the Layer and Split Modes, you can separate the keybed into sections and combine or separate the voices as you’d like.



It’s great for beginners, advanced, and professional piano players. The included learning features like Lesson Mode, metronome, and Recording Mode let you develop your skills and record your progress all in the instrument. Onboard reverb lets you give the sound some space, and internal speakers means you don’t have to connect any external gear to hear it.



It comes with some useful accessories too, like a sustain pedal and music rest. The Prestige is an ergonomic, full 88-key model that provides a realistic piano-playing experience for price-conscious buyers.

Best with Weighted Keys Korg B2 Korg B2 Korg is one of the premier names in digital pianos and keyboards, and they made sure that their models that fall under the $500 price range live up to their reputation of quality instruments.

Number and Type of Keys: 88 keys, weighted hammer-action stage piano

I/O: ¼” input, damper pedal input, ⅛” output, MIDI, USB

It starts with the 88 weighted hammer-action keys that provide the realistic feel and articulation of a real piano. Three levels of touch sensitivity makes it great for learners as they work up to the feel of weighted keys.



As for sounds, it offers 12 different piano sounds that include grands, electrics, organs, harpsichord, and orchestral strings. All are powered by Korg’s next-level piano engine.



The B2 has sounds that are much more massive than its slim housing might indicate. It has all of the best features digital pianos can offer. Weighted keys, versatile I/O, mobile device integration, 120 voice polyphony, and onboard effects and metronome make this one of the best digital pianos under $500.

Number and Type of Keys: 88 keys, weighted hammer action

I/O: 2x ¼” sustain pedal input, ¼” line outputs, ¼” headphone output, USB type B output

The Recital Pro is one of the best digital pianos for learning and practicing, and it’s jam-packed with features. Its keyboard is full range, with 88 hammer-action keys. This is excellent for preparing players to learn the feel of an acoustic piano.



12 voices are included in the onboard sound library including acoustic and electric pianos, basses, synths, organs, and more esoteric instruments like clavichord and vibraphone. They can be layered or split so a teacher can provide hands-on instruction with the student. It has dual 20-watt speakers that provide great sound quality and volume.



It can be divided into two zones and retain the same voice and pitch. A built-in metronome helps to teach timing and rhythm skills. Record Mode provides a great mechanism for documenting performance for later review.



Onboard effects let you easily process the sounds, and a sustain pedal input lets you dampen the sound. Sound selection and parameters are dialed in with an organized set of buttons and LCD screen. The Recital Pro is a great digital piano for beginners or anyone looking to keep their playing skills sharp.

Number and Type of Keys: 61 keys, full size

I/O: ⅛” input, ⅛”, sustain pedal input, output, MIDI USB, USB micro B

Accompaniment features are a really useful thing to have in a digital piano. They make practicing more interesting and challenging, are a boon for songwriting, and even come in handy when performing live.

The CT-S200 offers 61 keys that function as a digital piano, keyboard arranger, and MIDI controller. It offers 400 sounds, 77 rhythm patterns, and 10 reverbs that give breath and space to whatever tone you have dialed in.



Keyboard arrangers like this are meant to be versatile, and this model also functions as a MIDI controller for triggering plugins, virtual instruments, and DAW functions like automation.

With only 61 keys, it doesn’t have a full piano range, but that doesn’t prevent it from being a handy, multi-use tool. If you’re looking for digital piano and keyboard sounds, accompaniment features for learning and live use, or just an affordable MIDI controller the CT-S200 gets the job done all for just over $100!

Number and Type of Keys: 76 keys, piano style with graded soft touch

I/O: MIDI USB, ¼” output, sustain pedal input

If you need an ergonomic, compact digital piano with built-in speakers who else but Yamaha to make the best one under $500? Powered by their Advanced Wave Memory (AWM) stereo sampling the 76 keys have graded, soft touch action for a realistic feel.

It’s polyphonic up to 64 notes, and the onboard speakers make it a great tool for practicing and songwriting. There is a five-hour power life when running on AA batteries. Through an external pedal, there is a half-damper control.

USB connectivity integrates directly with music software, and there is compatibility with Yamaha’s apps for iOS. The Controller App provides a graphic interface supplement to the slimmed-down enclosure that makes navigating the menus easy.



The NP-32 is a simple model. There isn’t a huge library of sounds or options. But it is a 76-key digital piano with the action and feel of graded soft touch keys. If you need a slim but useful digital piano with built-in speakers for under $500 this is a solid choice.

Number and Type of Keys: 61 keys, full size, box shape with ivory feel

I/O: ⅛” input, ¼” sustain pedal input, MIDI USB and Bluetooth, USB micro-B, ⅛” output

If you’re shopping around for a digital piano bundle under $500 this is one of the best. Included is Roland’s GO:PIANO with 61 keys, an On-Stage keyboard stand with Ergo-Lok, three-position bench, and a sustain pedal. This is everything you need to get rolling right out of the box.

The GO:PIANO keys are a standard size, which makes it easy for players to switch to an acoustic piano at any point in their musical journey. It’s packed with multiple electric piano, organ, and miscellaneous instrument sounds with 40 in total.

Mobile device connectivity through Bluetooth lets you play along to your favorite songs, jam tracks, or lesson content. It can be used as a controller via MIDI I/O that integrates through Bluetooth or USB.

GO is an appropriate model name. It’s designed to be portable, can run on batteries, and has built-in speakers so you can take it anywhere without needing additional gear. This digital piano bundle includes everything important so you can start making music with it right away.

Best Budget Pick Korg Liano Korg Liano Korg is one of the best names in the digital piano game, and the Liano is an 88 key model powered by their PCM sound engine.

Number and Type of Keys: 88 keys, light touch action

I/O: MIDI USB, ¼” pedal input, ⅛” combination line out and headphones

If your budget is really tight but you don’t want to skip on sound quality, Korg’s Liano is a great choice as far as affordable digital pianos go.



Proprietary Light Touch (LS) action gives the keybed responsiveness and articulation. The library of eight onboard sounds are dialed in through a simple and easy-to-use interface. Included sounds are two acoustic and electric pianos each, strings, electric and pipe organs, and a harpsichord.

The grand piano patch in particular sounds great, as it’s based on the famous Italian brand Nautilus. Dual 8-watt speakers have great projection and frequency balance, and it can run on batteries or AC power. It connects to a DAW through MIDI or USB I/O and can be used as a controller to trigger virtual instruments and other plugins as well as DAW features like automation.

Onboard reverb and chorus give you sound processing options. Accessories include a music stand and pedal switch and even though it’s a full-range digital piano the slim form factor makes it easy to transport.

Best Digital Pianos Under $500 Buyer's Guide

Knowing what features to look for is an important step in selecting the right digital piano. These are the most important design elements to consider.

Type of Keys

There are multiple options when it comes to the type of keys digital pianos are outfitted with. It’s not the most glamorous feature, but it’s definitely one of the most important.

The first thing to consider is key action. Unlike an acoustic piano, the action on digital pianos isn’t adjustable. Weighted keys are one of the prime features that set good digital pianos apart from the pack.



They provide the feel and articulation of an acoustic piano, which is important if you play that type of piano too or want to switch back. Beginners benefit from weighted keys when it comes to building finger strength, dexterity, and the muscle memory it takes to improve their playing.



Weighted keys do have their drawbacks though. They take some getting used to, and if the authentic feel isn’t a concern they can be a hindrance. Using a digital piano with weighted keys as a MIDI controller can interfere with triggering virtual instrument plugins and DAW functions like automation. But they are great if you want the real feel when using piano plugins!

Piano keys come in different sizes, so key size is another element to think about. A lot of digital pianos are compact, and one of the ways manufacturers create a small form factor is to reduce the size of the keys. The player’s hand size factors in here. If a player has larger hands small keys probably won’t provide the best experience.

Some keys come with a different “feel”, like mimicking the tactile sensation of playing ivory keys like those found on acoustic pianos. Most digital pianos come with standard plastic keys, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they feel “cheap”.

Touch Sensitivity

Different levels of touch sensitivity is a very useful option in a digital piano, especially for beginners learning the instrument. This feature isn’t just available on models that have weighted keys.

Being able to set multiple levels of touch sensitivity has a number of benefits. For beginners just starting out it gives them a response that helps them develop the proper physical movements while they’re learning and can step up sensitivity levels as their playing skills improve.

Touch sensitivity adds versatility when using a digital piano as a MIDI controller. It allows you to adjust how the keys respond to however you’re using it.

Sound Library

The onboard sound library is one of the most important things to look for when shopping for a digital piano. Since they are entirely electronic, the quality and amount of instrument options lie solely with the sounds the manufacturer chooses to include.



What type and the amount of onboard sounds vary greatly by manufacturer and model. Obviously the sound library will include digital piano sounds, some that model acoustic upright and grand pianos, and some electric piano patches.

Some sound libraries go even further and include more esoteric instruments like harpsichord, clavichord, organs, synths, and basses! Percussion and miscellaneous instrument sounds aren’t uncommon either, especially with digital pianos that have keyboard arranger functions.

If you’re into more custom sound options, some digital pianos allow you import your own .WAV samples and trigger them using the keyboard. Regardless if you are looking for a sound library with a robust set of instrument options or just want the basics, researching the samples that come with the digital piano you’re considering is an important step in finding the right model for you.

Onboard Effects Processing

Onboard effects might not be one of the most necessary features in a digital piano, but they do come in handy when they’re needed. If a digital piano model does come with built-in effects, at the very least it will have reverb. This is great for adding some subtle space and dimension to the sound and getting a dense sense of depth at higher effect settings.

Some models go further and offer delay, modulation to create some movement, or even saturation and distortion to add some bite and aggression to the instrument sounds. Less expensive models might only allow for using one effect at a time, but more sophisticated models allow you to layer effects. Some even let you adjust the order of the effects.

Onboard effects let you add processing without needing additional gear when using the digital piano in a live performance setting. And when it comes to recording you can reduce the number of plugins needed to get the processed sounds you want that can take your sound and playing to the next level.

I/O

If you just want to play without worrying about being able to route the signal to external gear like a recording interface or mixer I/O options might not be that big of a concern to you. But a good set of I/O options opens up a lot of utility in a digital piano.

Since the piano is the input device, there usually aren’t many options for inputs. If any inputs are available it’s usually a ⅛” auxiliary for feeding signal from a mobile device or computer. This is great for playing along to jam tracks, songs, or even playing music through your piano’s onboard speakers.

Outputs are a different story. To feed the piano’s output down the line you’ll need at least one output, but two are preferable. Acoustic pianos are usually mic’d in stereo, and stereo direct outputs mimic this technique.

MIDI and USB outputs let you connect to a computer or mobile device. These types of connections are great for recording direct to a DAW or using a digital piano as a MIDI controller. And pedal inputs let you enable sustain and damping, just like on an acoustic piano.

Additional Features

If you’re trying to get the most bang for your buck, be on the lookout for additional features. Keyboard split options let you divide the keyboard into “zones” so you can play along with an instructor on the same instrument.

Onboard speakers provide amplification without needing additional gear. A metronome keeps your timing in check and is a great practice resource. Being able to record directly lets you analyze your playing or document musical ideas as inspiration strikes.



Preset banks offer instant recall so you don’t lose any of the setting levels or want to switch sounds on the fly. Some even have Bluetooth and app integration for taking lessons, playing along with jam tracks, or accessing additional sound options.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Which digital piano is closest to a real piano?

Of our top choices for the best digital pianos under $500, the Alesis Prestige and Recital Pro models have the closest feel to an acoustic piano. Both come with weighted, hammer-action and a full octave, 88-key range.

The Roland GO:PIANO only has 61 keys, and they are not weighted, but they are designed with an ivory feel like the keys on an acoustic piano.

Is it OK to learn piano on a digital piano?

Absolutely! Both have their own benefits for learning. One of the key advantages that learning the instrument on a digital piano as opposed to an acoustic is the educational tools and resources that a lot of them offer.



A metronome is an important mechanism for developing timing and rhythm chops, fostering coordination between hands, making smooth chord changes, and transitioning up and down the keyboard.

Built-in recording lets you listen back to your playing to identify areas that need improvement. Newer digital pianos have connection options like Bluetooth and auxiliary inputs for integration with music apps and mobile devices. These let you tap into the wealth of modern ways to learn piano so you can find the way that works best for you.

What is the best digital piano to learn on?

A few of our selections make for a great model for learning, but the Alesis Prestige is our top choice. The features it offers that make it a great choice for learning are the metronome, built-in recording, and onboard speakers.



The keyboard has split and layer options which means you can sit side-by-side with an instructor or break it down into smaller sections to provide more focus during practice sessions.

Conclusion

Everyone has budget limitations. But that doesn’t mean you have to miss out on quality or useful features when shopping for a digital piano.

Because of the full 88-key octave range, weighted hammer action keys, robust I/O, onboard recording and effects, and different levels of key sensitivity our favorite digital piano under $500 is the Alesis Prestige.

Each model offers something different, so if you keep in mind the primary features we went over you’ll be able to find the best selection for you, no matter where you are in your piano-playing journey.