Ian Munsick’s New Documentary ‘White Buffalo: Voices of the West’ Will Reveal the Spirit of the West Through Indigenous Voices

Wyoming-born singer/songwriter Ian Munsick’s documentary film White Buffalo: Voices of the West is coming to streaming platforms this week. The documentary takes a look at life in the West. More specifically, it will reveal the relationship between ranchers, cowboys, and the Indigenous population of the area.

Videos by American Songwriter

Voices of the West will be available to rent on iTunes, AppleTV, Vudu, YouTube, Amazon TVOD, Microsoft, Google Play, and Kanopy this Friday (January 26). Later this year, it will go to Freevee, Tubi, and The Roku Channel. Watch the trailer below.

According to press materials, the documentary expands on the concept of Munsick’s 2023 sophomore album White Buffalo. For many Indigenous tribes of the plains region, the White Buffalo is a sacred symbol of rebirth and prosperity. In the film, the singer/songwriter sits down with three Indigenous people connected to the cowboy lifestyle. He’ll speak to Dougie Hall, producer of Pro Buckin’ Horse and a member of the Blackfoot Tribe. He’ll also speak with Stephen Yellowtail, a horse trainer, actor, and rancher from the Crow Tribe. The film will also feature conversations with Sammy Jo Bird, a cowgirl from the Blackfeet Nation.

The trailer shows gorgeous shots of the Wyoming prairie and snow-capped mountains to set the scene. More importantly, it shares snippets of the conversations that Munsick had with Bird, Yellowtail, and Hall. They tackle the historical connection between the art of cowboying and the Indigenous tribes from three distinct angles.

Ian Munsick on White Buffalo: Voices of the West

“Some of the best-kept secrets are out there, thriving, where the prairie meets the mountains,” Munsick shared in a statement. “I was lucky enough to be born and raised in the heart of cowboy country, mostly untouched by the outside world. It’s a culture where cowboys and Native Americans are one in the same,” he added.

“I’ve always wanted to use my platform to help shed light on what’s been hiding for decades, and Voices of the West was a great way to convey an important message while artistically collaborating with a people who rarely get the opportunity to have their voices heard,” Munsick explained.

Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival