CMT Announces Next Women of Country Class of 2024: Ella Langley, HunterGirl, Tigirlily Gold, and More

CMT has announced the Next Women of Country class of 2024 as part of its 11-year initiative to support women in the country music industry and fight gender disparity. This year’s class consists of Anne Wilson, Denitia, Ella Langley, Emily Ann Roberts, HunterGirl, Karley Scott Collins, Kylie Frey, Lauren Watkins, Madeline Merlo, Mae Estes, Tanner Adell, The Castellows, Tigirlily Gold, and Twinnie.

CMT SVP of Music & Talent, Leslie Fram, led the ceremony on January 23, publicly announcing the newest class. “It’s an honor and a privilege to welcome this latest group of artists to CMT’s Next Women of Country,” said Fram.

She continued, “For the past 10 years, this franchise has represented the best and brightest new talent in all of country music and this year is no exception. From the UK and Canada to California and the deep South, these women all have their own unique stories to tell and we can’t wait to introduce them to CMT audiences in creative and meaningful ways.”

CMT’s Next Women of Country Aims to Support Female Artists in the Music Industry

Kimberly Perry and Colbie Caillat were also in attendance at the ceremony. The two will serve as this year’s mentors. With the addition of the 2024 class, Next Women of Country now has 125 members. Alumni include Ashley McBryde, Brittany Spencer, Carly Pearce, Gabby Barrett, Ingrid Andress, Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson, Mickey Guyton, Tenille Arts, and more.

Many of these artists have gone on to make significant impacts in country music. For example, Lainey Wilson recently won a slew of new artist awards and has become an inspiration for those looking to pursue country music.

CMT is also partnering with Song Suffragettes this year, which is an women-led singer-songwriter collective, per a report from Music Row. The goal of this partnership is to promote industry education and continue to support women in country music. CMT and Song Suffragettes are hosting a showcase on February 27 at City Winery Nashville

To further celebrate the Next Women of Country 2024 class, CMT is airing a three-hour-long special episode of Hot 20 Countdown on February 20.

Featured Image by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images