New Hank Williams Album, Hall of Fame Celebrate 100th Birthday of Late Country Legend

In celebration of what would have been Hank Williams‘ 100th birthday on Friday (September 15), BMG will release Hank 100: Greatest Radio Hits 1923–2023, out September 17, along with a blue vinyl reissue of The Garden Spot Programs, 1950, which received a Grammy for Best Historical Album in 2015, and will be released on September 29.

Available as a double LP and CD, Hank 100 features 25 of Williams’ greatest hits from live radio performances, including his 1952 No. 1 hit “Jambalaya (On The Bayou),” which was recorded on July 13, 1952, at Sunset Park, West Grove, Pennsylvania.

Curated by Cheryl Pawelski and mastered by Michael Graves, the album also features Williams’ other classics, including “Hey Good Lookin’,” “Cold, Cold Heart,” “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry,” “Move It On Over,” “Lovesick Blues,” and “Moanin’ The Blues,” among many more and liner notes from Hank Williams’ historian, Colin Escott.

Originally released in 2014, The Garden Spot Programs, 1950 is a collection of 24 performances by Williams that were last heard on the radio in Texas more than 64 years ago. In February of 1950, Williams hosted several Garden Spot radio shows for Naughton Farms, a plant nursery in Waxahachie, Texas.

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum will also celebrate Williams’ 100th birthday with a special concert, Hank’s 100th: A Concert in Celebration of Hank Williams,” presented by Spotify on Thursday (September 21).

Held at the CMA Theater in the museum, the concert will feature interpretations of Williams’ classics by Rodney Crowell, Laura Cantrell, Wendy Moten, Suzy Bogguss, Della Mae, S.G. Goodman, Brennen Leigh, Delbert McClinton, and Chuck Mead, along with Williams’ grandchildren Hilary Williams, Holly Williams, and Sam Williams, and Country Music Hall of Fame members Connie Smith and Charlie McCoy.

Hank 100: Greatest Radio Hits 1923–2023 Tracklist:

1. “Move It On Over”

2. “I’m A Long Gone Daddy”

3. “A Mansion On The Hill”

4. “Lovesick Blues”

5. “Wedding Bells”

6. “Mind Your Own Business”

7. “You’re Gonna Change (Or I’m Gonna Leave)”

8. “Lost Highway”

9. “There’ll Be No Teardrops Tonight”

10. “I Just Don’t Like This Kind Of Livin’”

11. “Long Gone Lonesome Blues”

12. “Why Don’t You Love Me?”

13. “They’ll Never Take Her Love From Me”

14. “Why Should We Try Anymore?”

15. “Moanin’ The Blues”

16. “Nobody’s Lonesome For Me”

17. “Cold, Cold Heart”

18. “Dear John”

19. “I Can’t Help It (If I’m Still In Love With You)”

20. “Hey Good Lookin’”

21. “(I Heard That) Lonesome Whistle”

22. “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry”

23. “Jambalaya (On The Bayou)”

24. “I’ll Fly Away”

25. “I Saw The Light”

The Garden Spot Programs, 1950 Tracklist:

1. “The Garden Spot Jingle”

2. “Lovesick Blues”

3. “A Mansion On The Hill”

4. “Fiddle Tune”

5. “I’ve Just Told Mama Goodbye”

6. “Closing/Oh! Susanna”

7. “The Garden Spot Jingle”

8. “Mind Your Own Business”

9. “Lovesick Blues”

10. “Fiddle Tune”

11. “At The First Fall Of Snow”

12. “Closing/Oh! Susanna”

13. “The Garden Spot Jingle”

14. “I Can’t Get You Off My Mind”

15. “I Don’t Care (If Tomorrow Never Comes)”

16. “Fiddle Tune”

17. “Farther Along”

18. “Closing/Oh! Susanna”

19. “The Garden Spot Jingle”

20. “I’ll Be A Bachelor ’Til I Die”

21. “Wedding Bells”

22. “Fiddle Tune”

23. “Jesus Remembered Me”

24. “Closing/Oh! Susanna”

Photo: Courtesy of Colin Escott / Missing Piece Group