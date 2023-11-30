“She Looks So Good” Trends as Taylor Swift’s ’Renaissance’ Premiere Look Has Twitter Buzzing

Beyoncé’s Renaissance concert film premiered in London today (November 30) and Taylor Swift showed up in style. Photos and videos of her red carpet look set Twitter abuzz. “She looks so good” started trending in relation to the “Cruel Summer” singer’s silvery sequined red carpet look.

Videos by American Songwriter

This comes just weeks after Queen Bey made waves by attending the Grove premiere of Swift’s Eras Tour concert film. So, what we’re seeing here is a couple of living legends supporting one another. No competition here, just support and the fans love to see it.

[RELATED: Taylor Swift Reacts to Beyoncé Attending ‘The Eras Tour’ Concert Film Premiere at the Grove: “Tonight Was Like an Actual Fairytale”]

According to the Renaissance concert film’s official synopsis, the tour was a “sanctuary for freedom and shared joy” for the fans who attended. Now, those who weren’t able to see the show live will get to share that joy with fellow BeyHive members in theaters everywhere.

In the videos and photos from the London premiere, it appears that Swift is sharing that joy with fans and fellow stars alike. She’s also looking great while doing it.

Swift didn’t just look great at the Renaissance premiere. She was also dressing to match Beyoncé’s requested theme. Back in August, she asked fans to wear their “most fabulous silver fashions” to concerts.

According to Page Six, Swift wore a high-slit silver Balmain gown drenched in sequins and black Giuseppe Zanotti shoes. Her ever-present red lipstick tied the look together flawlessly.

Fans React to Taylor Swift’s Renaissance Look

Fans on Twitter went wild over Swift’s look. They posted photos and videos of the pop sensation while praising her fashion sense.

One fan shared a compilation video showing the superstar getting red carpet photos made and interacting with fans. The caption stated, “She looks so good I can’t get over it!”

she looks so good I can’t get over it pic.twitter.com/4zfvMC0Nka — (taylor’s version)💌 ⸆⸉ (@_taylorfilmss) November 30, 2023

Another fan shared a brief candid clip of Swift having an animated conversation. They also noted that “she looks so good” before adding that the superstar “absolutely ate.”

SHE LOOKS SO GOOD OMG SHE ABSOLUTELY ATEEEEE pic.twitter.com/0Xn9gXxBho — sasha ⸆⸉ (@saydontqo) November 30, 2023

“I keep thinking it can’t get better and it does oh my god she looks so good,” another excited fan tweeted alongside a photo of Swift on the red carpet.

The Renaissance concert film premiered in Los Angeles on November 25 and in London today. It hits theaters worldwide tomorrow, December 1.

Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images