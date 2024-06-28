Bid on Used Items from Elton John’s Wardrobe to Help Benefit His AIDS Foundation

Elton John has partnered with eBay to launch a sale offering hundreds of clothing items and accessories he owns to raise money for his AIDS Foundation. The “Rocket Man Resale” event kicked off on Thursday, June 27, and will run through Saturday, July 6.

The auction is timed to coincide with Pride Month. The items up for bid include apparel and accessories John amassed while he was living at his Atlanta residence, which he sold in 2022. Among them are Gucci jackets, Versace robes and silk shirts, and custom Prada loafers, as well as affordable items like concert T-shirts and baseball caps.

Video Promo Featuring Elton and His Husband

In a video promo for the sale, Elton and his husband, David Furnish, share some details about the event while engaging in some humorous banter.

The clip starts with John talking to a pair of loafers he’s holding, saying, “Goodbye, old friend. We’ll find you a good home.”

He then addressed the viewers, declaring, “Now that my tour days are over, I’ve been pondering ways to make the world a little more fabulous. I was going through a few pieces from my Atlanta wardrobe…” Furnish then piped in, “More than a few pieces, Elton.”

John continued, “Anyways, I had a revelation. What if everyone could dress a little more like me? I’m opening my very own eBay store, filled with hundreds of items from yours truly. And it will benefit the Elton John AIDS Foundation. Introducing the Rocket Man Resale!”

Furnish and John then went back and forth, naming items and brands that will part of the sale, including sequins, Prada, Gucci, track suits, concert tees, loafers, and, as Elton noted, “Versace, Versace, and more Versace.”

Furnish then commented, “Actually, Donatella may want some of those back,” to which Elton responded, “She can bid on it, like everyone else. It’s for charity.”

As the promo clip came to an end, John added, “I’m saying, ‘Goodbye to all my old clothes,” singing that last part of his comment to the tune of “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road.”

More About the Sale

Bidding for the “Rocket Man Resale” items started at $26.60, a nod to the address of John’s former Atlanta home on Peachtree Road. As of Thursday evening ET, the highest bid for an item was $6,500 for polka-dot dress from Donatella Versace. A handful of items will be available for fixed “Buy It Now” prices.

You can check out all of the items currently up for bid by visiting eBay.com/RocketManResale.

The eBay sale follows a Christie’s auction held in February 2024 that featured many items from John’s Atlanta residence. That sale also benefited the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

Statement from Elton and from His AIDS Foundation’s CEO

John also issued a separate statement about the sale.

“This Pride Month, I’m excited to share my Atlanta treasure trove on eBay, hoping these items will inspire you to express your unique spirit and bring you as much joy as they’ve brought me,” he said. “Whether you’re after high-end luxury or something more laid-back, there’s a perfect find for everyone. Even better, every dollar goes to supporting the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s work to end LGBTQ+ stigma.”

Added Anne Aslett, CEO of the Elton John AIDS Foundation, “We are happy to partner with eBay to promote a more sustainable future and to see Elton’s fabulous items enjoyed by donors. By participating in this auction, you will help support our programs to end the stigma and discrimination that prevent so many from accessing lifesaving HIV care–an important message not just for Pride Month, but every day of the year.”