Billie Eilish Announces New Album ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft,’ Adds Everyone to Close Friends List on Instagram

Billie Eilish recently announced her next album, titled Hit Me Hard and Soft, after a stint on social media where she added all of her followers to her close friends list on Instagram. The album will drop on May 17.

According to a press release and a post on Instagram from Eilish, she’s doing this one a bit differently. “Not doing singles I wanna give it to you all at once,” she wrote on her post. She then mentioned her brother, who worked on the album with her. “Finneas and I truly could not be more proud of this album and we absolutely can’t wait for you to hear it.”

Eilish recently added her followers to her close friends list on Instagram, where she shared sneak peeks at the album title and artwork. She then made the stories public after officially announcing the project. Hit Me Hard and Soft marks Eilish’s third album, which she has been hinting at since last year.

Billie Eilish Announces New Album, Has Been Hinting Since Last Year

In an interview with The Cookout, she revealed that she was working on new music, saying, “There is lots of music coming. There is a whole album of music coming. We’re in the final stages of making it, so that doesn’t mean it’s about to come out, but it is getting there, and it’s very exciting.” She also revealed that the final version of the album was finally mastered in February 2024.

While Billie Eilish is releasing the new album in multiple vinyl formats, they will feature the same tracklist and be made of recycled materials. Recently, she’s been critical of the music industry and artists for releasing multiple vinyl versions of albums in an effort to boost sales. Not only is it wasteful, she claimed, but it’s also an unfair money-making tactic and can cheat fans out of music just because they can’t get a certain version of an album.

It looks like Eilish is sticking to her word and attempting to make music more sustainable as she releasing a new project. Will others follow in her footsteps and reevaluate their part in the climate crisis?

Featured Image by Kayla Oaddams/FilmMagic