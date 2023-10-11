ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons Plots “Birthday Jam” Concerts at L.A.’s Troubadour in December

ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons will be joined by some musical friends to celebrate his 74th birthday at a trio of special concerts this December at the famed Los Angeles-area venue The Troubadour.

Videos by American Songwriter

Billed as “3 Nights of Rock and Blues,” Gibbons’ “Birthday Jam” shows are scheduled for December 19, 20 and 21. The first and last dates are already sold out, according to Troubadour.com, but tickets are still available for the October 20 gig and can be purchased at SeeTickets.us.

[RELATED: ZZ Top, Sheryl Crow, Buddy Guy Booked for Eric Clapton’s Crossroads Guitar Festival]

The Texas singer/guitarist, whose actual birthday is December 16, will be backed by a group dubbed the LA All-Star Band and will be joined by some as-yet-unannounced special guests. The concerts will be hosted by the Guigui Family Band, which features keyboardist Martin Guigui, a one-time members of Gibbons’ solo backing band The BFG’s.

Leading up to the birthday shows, ZZ Top will continue their 2023 North American tour. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers have 14 dates left on the trek, spanning from a performance tonight, October 11, in Calgary, Canada, through an October 30-31 stand at the Majestic Theatre in San Antonio, Texas.

Meanwhile, Gibbons recently announced plans for the 2023 edition of his “Jungle Show” performances, held annually between Christmas and New Year’s at Antone’s in Austin, Texas. The concerts are scheduled for December 27, 28 and 29, and, as usual, will feature Gibbons joined by guitarists Jimmie Vaughan and Sue Foley, Hammond organ Mike Flanigin, and Double Trouble drummer Chris Layton.

Last month, Gibbons was honored by BMI with the performing-rights organization’s prestigious Troubadour Award at a private event in Nashville.

The honor acknowledged the impact Gibbons’ enduring songs have had on the creative community. Among his many noteworthy credits are such classic ZZ Top tunes as “Sharp Dressed Man,” “Legs,” “Cheap Sunglasses,” and “La Grange.”

“BMI has been fortunate enough to have Billy as part of our family for decades and his contributions to ZZ Top’s enduring success solidified their status as rock legends,” BMI executive Clay Bradley said at the event. “His songwriting and artistic style transcend through many decades.”