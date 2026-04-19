“I Refuse, Refuse, Patently Refuse”: Billy Corgan Compares This Polarizing Music Practice To Making “A Deal With the Devil”

Now with AI a permanent part of society, the war between technology and artistry continues to rage on. For some, the technology will usher in a new era of entertainment, allowing the audience to dictate the story, characters, and even actors. Others deem AI the downfall of true passion and creativity. While both sides have legions of supporters, Billy Corgan recently declared AI to be making a deal with the “devil.”

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Appearing on the And the Writer Is podcast, Corgan didn’t shy away from the topic of AI. Like most, he watched in real time as AI completely took over social media. Making it nearly impossible to differentiate fact from fiction, Corgan only focused on its use in the music industry. “I refuse, refuse, patently refuse to use AI in my music creation.”

Although Corgan saw the advantages of AI in some professions, in music – “it’s a deal with the devil. Simple. Whether it’s the Promethean fire myth or whatever, to me, you’re literally leaning into the thing that will destroy you. Period.”

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Billy Corgan Warns “We’re Asking To Be Eradicated”

On the other side of the conversation were people like Diplo. The famed DJ and music producer saw AI as another tool to help create that perfect song. “I’ve had some voices that I’ve made with AI, and I’m like, ‘d**n, I couldn’t even get this take out of the best singer.’”

Seeing those who continued to criticize AI, Diplo considered it a waste of time. “You’re not going to win, there’s no fighting AI…You’re wasting your time [because] everybody else is going to just use it and not give a f**k what you think.”

Going back to Corgan, he believed there was greatness in the creative process. “The pressure, the inspiration, the soul searching, the ‘I’m not sure I got anything else to say’. It’s all part of the journey that a songwriter needs to go through.”

Aside from the music industry, Corgan took one last shot at AI, warning that the technology would do more than create. “We’re flirting with the thing that will destroy us as an economy, as a business, as a movement. We’re asking to be eradicated.”

As the debate continues, Corgan remains firm in his belief that music should come from struggle, not shortcuts. While others embrace AI as the future, he sees it as a threat to the very soul of creativity.

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)