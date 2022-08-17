Billy Idol Announces New EP ‘The Cage,’ Shares Title Track

Billy Idol has announced the forthcoming release of his new EP, The Cage, and to celebrate, has released the record’s titular single.
The new single also comes with a new accompanying music video, directed by Steven Sebring.
Idol’s new EP is slated to drop later this fall on September 23 via Dark Horse Records.
The new single is a high-energy, guitar-driven song with the video featuring him in a straitjacket struggling to get out and unleash his sonic power. With gang vocals and a catchy hook, the song showcases Idol’s ability to attract eyeballs and eardrums.
“Coming out of the lockdown era, people had a lot of energy stored up. That was the inspiration for ‘Cage.’ Getting out there and doing the things we’ve been missing,” said Idol’s co-writer and co-producer on the album, Tommy English. “And that includes not being afraid to do a raucous punk rock song like ‘Cage.’ And we didn’t worry about whether it fit in anywhere because it just sounds so Billy.”
Idol also has a new documentary about his life, slated for future release, which will be directed by Jonas Akerlund. The artist will share more details on that as the film is “currently in the final stages of production,” according to a press statement.
Idol’s new EP follows the release of his 2021 record, The Roadside EP, which included the recent hit “Bitter Taste.”
“The last EP, we were kind of warming up to this. This [new] EP is a lot more coming at you. Loads more guitar. And that’s a lot of fun,” shared Idol. “We were pretty fired up by the fact that we hadn’t played for a couple of years, and suddenly we were bursting on stage, and it kind of woke us up to what the next EP could be: That it could be a little more strum und drang, a little more coming at you, a little more rock’n’roll, a little more f*ck you! Well, a tiny bit of f*ck you, anyhow. The bottom line is we had a lot of fun doing it.”
But wait, there’s more!
Idol has also announced a 2022 world tour (see dates below), along with the new single and tracklist for his new release.
BILLY IDOL—THE CAGE EP
1. Cage
2. Running from the Ghost
3. Rebel Like You
4. Miss Nobody
BILLY IDOL TOUR DATES
August 17––Saratoga, CA––Mountain Winery
August 19––Boise, ID––Boise Open
August 21––Lincoln, CA––Thunder Valley
August 24––San Diego, CA––Humphreys Concerts By The Bay
August 25––Ventura, CA––Ventura Theater
September 1––Santiago, CL––Teatro Caupolican
September 4––Lima, PE––Arena Peru
September 8––Sao Paolo, BR––Pacaembu Pavillion
September 9––Rio De Janeiro, BR––Rock In Rio*
September 11––Buenos Aires, AR––Velez Sarsfield Stadium*
September 13––Buenos Aires, AR––Luna Park
September 15––Asuncion, PY––Constanera De Asuncion
September 23––Halle, DE––Peibnitz Insel
September 25––Budapest, HU––Budapest Park
September 26––Vienna, AT––Gasometer Wien
September 29––Frankfurt, DE––Festhalle
September 30––Nuremburg, DE––Arena Nuremburg
October 3––Munich, DE––Olympiahalle
October 5––Berlin, DE––Mercedes Benz Arena
October 6––Hamburg, DE––Barclays Arena
October 8––Lingen, DE––Emsland Arena
October 11––Dusseldorf, DE––Mitsubishi Electric Halle
October 13––Manchester, UK––AO Arena+
October 17––Cardiff, UK––Motorpoint Arena+
October 19––London, UK––Ovo Arena Wembley+
October 21––Glasglow, UK––Ovo Hydro Arena+
October 23––Birmingham, UK––Resorts World Arena+
October 25––Leeds, UK––First Direct Arena+
November 11––Las Vegas, NV––The Cosmopolitan
November 12––Las Vegas, NV––The Cosmopolitan
November 16––Las Vegas, NV––The Cosmopolitan
November 18––Las Vegas, NV––The Cosmopolitan
November 19––Las Vegas, NV––The Cosmopolitan
*w/ Green Day
+w/ special guests Television and Toyah
Photo courtesy Sacks & Co.