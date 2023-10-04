Billy Joel Schedules First Japan Concert Since 2008

Come 2024, Billy Joel will be in a Tokyo state of mind. The Piano Man has announced a new concert that’s scheduled for January 24 at the Tokyo Dome in the Japanese capital.

According to Joel’s tour history page, this will be his first show in Japan since he performed at the same venue on November 18, 2008.

The news about the Tokyo concert comes on the heels of Joel’s recent announcement that he will end his long-running monthly residency at New York’s Madison Square Garden in July of 2024. The famed singer/songwriter will begin the final 10 shows of the residency — which kicked off in 2014 — on October 20. He currently has concerts scheduled at Madison Square Garden through a February 9, 2024, performance.

Besides the MSG dates and the Tokyo concert, Joel has shows scheduled with Stevie Nicks on October 7 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore; November 10 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis; December 8 at Chase Field in Phoenix; and on March 9 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. He also has a headlining New Year’s Eve concert at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.

At his previous shows with Nicks this year, Joel has been joining the legendary Fleetwood Mac singer during her set to sing “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around,” her classic 1981 duet with the late Tom Petty.

When Joel wraps up his Madison Square Garden residency, he will have played about 150 at the venue during the run. When he announced his plans to end the residency at a June 1 press conference, he noted, “I’m kind of flabbergasted that it lasted as long as it did. My team tells me that we could continue to sell tickets, but 10 years, 150 shows — all right already!”

He added, “If you google Billy Joel’s house, they showed Madison Square Garden, which is kind of cool. I never found my bedroom though.”

Check out more details about Joel’s upcoming schedule at his official website.