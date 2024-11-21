Billy Ray Cyrus Says Beyoncé “Doesn’t Need a Trophy From the CMA,” Throws Slight Jab Over His Own Awards Snub

Kicking off the 2024 CMA Awards last night, the event featured more than a few powerful performances from stars like Chris Stapleton, Post Malone, and even Ashley McBryde. George Strait even performed as he was awarded the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award. But while all of country music appeared to be in attendance, one person was missing. Back in March, Beyoncé released her debut country album with Cowboy Carter. Gaining praise from fans, the album even landed on top of the Top Country Albums chart. But with Beyoncé receiving zero nominations, Billy Ray Cyrus decided to share his thoughts on the matter.

Besides marking a new milestone in Beyoncé’s career, Cowboy Carter produced hit songs like “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages.” She also paid her respects to legends like Dolly Parton when she covered “Jolene.” Encompassing all of country music, Beyoncé found herself on the outside looking in. And for Cyrus, he wasn’t about to let the moment pass by.

Sharing a post on Instagram, Cyrus started by congratulating all the singers who were nominated. “Congratulations to ALL @cma nominees! I’m so happy and proud to see country music opening their doors and format to be inclusive to all people, all styles. @lilnasx and I won this award in 2019 for Event Of The Year… but you wouldn’t have seen it because they didn’t air it in the show.”

Billy Ray Cyrus Admits “Ya Don’t Need No Judge”

Already somewhat criticizing the CMA Awards for not showcasing Lil Nas X, Cyrus continued his rant about the awards, adding, “ I was surprised to see @beyonce wasn’t nominated??? Her album was brilliant… her single ruled. But she knows that. She doesn’t need a trophy from the CMA… or permission …. or approval from any of their judges. “When ya knock em out…. Ya don’t need no judge.”

Fans rallied around Cyrus, appearing to agree with his statement. “Thank you for saying what needed to be said about Beyonce! All FACTS!” Another fan added, “When you know, you know! Artists don’t create for a trophy; they do it for the love of the craft. It’s unfortunate that some still don’t recognize this. Music is a powerful expression, and that’s what truly matters!”

For those who happened to miss the 2024 CMA Awards, the entire ceremony can be streamed on Hulu.

(Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)