Fighter David Onama Clears the Air About His Shoutout to Zach Bryan at UFC 309

Hitting the road in support of his new album The Great American Bar Scene, Zach Bryan helmed The Quittin’ Time Tour. Traveling all over the country, the singer appeared on top of country music until his personal life went public. Over the last few weeks, the singer made headlines when he broke up with his girlfriend Brianna LaPaglia. With rumors and accusations swirling around the singer, it appears that UFC fighter David Onama ended up at the center of the controversy when he gave Bryan a shoutout during his victory speech at Madison Square Garden.

Looking to dominate the lightweight class of the UFC, Onama stepped into the octagon to fight Roberto Romero. Winning by unanimous decision, the fighter received the chance to speak with Joe Rogan. And during their exchange, the fighter said, “I want to come back here next month to watch the – what’s the – Zach Bryan concert, so I’ll be here for that.”

That cameraman is a legend.



🎥: Keatreed (TikTok) pic.twitter.com/O3ggroNQ8F — Whiskey Riff (@WhiskeyRiff) November 18, 2024

While just sharing his excitement, cameras quickly cut to LaPaglia sitting in the crowd. With social media going crazy over the moment, Onama decided to clear the air about his support for Bryan. Appearing on SiriusXM’s Fight Nation, the fighter revealed, “My manager called…’Hey, Zach Bryan is here, and he wants you to give him a shoutout.’ To be honest I didn’t know who Zach Bryan was.”

David Onama Only Wanted To Support Zach Bryan

Causing more backlash for Bryan, Onama once again took to social media to try and weather the storm. As the video circulated online, the fighter shared the whole story on Twitter, “Hey guys, feel like this is getting blown out of proportion. A promoter offered me comp tickets to one of Zach Bryan’s concerts if I made a shout out for his upcoming stadium shows.” Onama continued, “I did it because my teammates love Zach and Zach has always taken care of them when he played in Denver. Zach did not reach out to me at all about this. Was simply supporting someone who always supported my team.”

Gaining over 25,000 views, fans seemed split about Onama’s decision to include Bryan in his victory speech. But as the UFC fighter wrote, he was only “supporting someone” who continuously supported him.

