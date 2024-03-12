Billy Strings Announces Summer Tour Dates in 2024

Guitarist and bluegrass star Billy Strings is touring this year, and he just added even more US tour dates for this summer. The “Dust in a Baggie” artist will tour across the US and even hit the Outlaw Music Festival with Willie Nelson later in August. No supporting acts have been announced, but Strings is known to hold his own.

The next date on the Billy Strings 2024 Tour will be April 12 in Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center. Unless more dates are added to the tour, it should come to a close on August 24 in Inglewood, California at the Kia Forum.

Ready to get your tickets to the Billy Strings 2024 Tour? There are a few different ways you can reserve your spot. If you want to get down on the Live Nation presale event, use the code “KEY” over at Ticketmaster when the presale starts on March 14 at 10:00 am local. There will also be an artist presale on March 13 at 10:00 am EDT, and you can learn more about it through Strings’ website.

If you don’t want to deal with presales, the Billy Strings 2024 Tour will be available for general on-sale on March 15 at 10:00 am EDT. We recommend using Stubhub after general on-sale starts since you might get lucky and find cheaper tickets on the platform.

April 12 – Tampa, FL – Yuengling Center

April 13 – Tampa, FL – Yuengling Center

April 17 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena

April 19 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre

April 20 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre

April 21 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre

April 26 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

April 27 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

May 11 – Conroe, TX – Big As Texas Festival

May 17 – Greenwood Village, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

May 18 – Greenwood Village, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

May 21 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

May 24 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

May 25 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

June 22 – June 23 – Columbus, OH – Buckeye Country Superfest (NEW!)

July 14 – Whitefish, MT – Under The Big Sky Festival (NEW!)

July 19 – Redmond, OR – FairWell Festival (NEW!)

July 26 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater (NEW!)

July 27 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater (NEW!)

July 30 – Worcester, MA – DCU Center (NEW!)

July 31 – Worcester, MA – DCU Center (NEW!)

August 2 – State College, PA – Bryce Jordan Center (NEW!)

August 3 – State College, PA – Bryce Jordan Center (NEW!)

August 10 – Quincy, WA – Outlaw Music Festival (NEW!)

August 17 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre at U.C. Berkeley (NEW!)

August 18 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre at U.C. Berkeley (NEW!)

August 23 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum (NEW!)

August 24 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum (NEW!)

