Billy Strings Performs Waylon Jennings Classic With 10-Year-Old Myles Gee in Nashville, Emotions Flow

Billy Strings made one young performer’s dreams come true. The singer brought 10-year-old Myles Gee on stage to perform “Waymore’s Blues” by Waylon Jennings.

Videos by American Songwriter

At the rate he’s going, Gee is setting himself up for a big career. Gee first got on Strings’ radar when Jack White sent him videos of Gee performing. While in Kentucky, Strings decided to swing by and meet Gee for himself.

Strings said, “It was a video of this kid, and he was kicking a–, playing guitar and singing. I’ve fallen in love with him ever since. I met him last night, and we got to play a few tunes. I hope that you will all make him welcome. “

Previously, Gee uploaded to Instagram a video of Strings playing alongside him. He captioned the post, “Billy Strings played ‘Waymore’s Blues’ with me last night.”

Several fans praised the singers. One person wrote, “Oh, Myles! I am crying right now because I’m so happy for you and so proud of you and what you’ve already accomplished. What a thrill this must’ve been for you!!! This is the perfect start to my day!” Another celebrated Gee for getting recognition, writing, “Officially on the map! Way to go brother!”

Another wrote, “Love this so much, love u and now I love Billy strings even more than I did before.”

Billy Strings Plays with 10-Year-Old

Strings didn’t stop at just a meet and greet. The singer decided to give Gee a larger-scale exposure as well. Thus, the two ended up playing the song for fans at Strings’ concert. Strings certainly appeared to be impressed by Gee’s talent.

Of course, Strings also started off young as well. He first started trying to play the guitar as a toddler.

He said during an interview, “I was three or four years old when we moved over to the Muir and Ionia area. I had a little plastic toy guitar, all neon colors with buttons on the fretboard. And where the sound hole was was a little speaker and it had actual horizontal ridges in the plastic with slots cutting it so that the sound could come through. My dad gave me a pick, and I would actually just kind of just scratch on that guitar. It never even had batteries in it. I just played it like a little fake guitar. That got my right hand going when I was three years old.”