Is There a New Episode of ‘The Voice’ Tonight? How to Watch Season 25 Premiere

The Voice fans can rejoice because the hit competition show is back for a new season. If you’re wondering if there’s a new episode of The Voice tonight, read on.

Season 25 of The Voice premieres on Monday, February 26. It will be a two-hour episode airing from 8 to 10 p.m. EST. After that, the show will air twice a week on Mondays and Tuesdays, starting at 8 p.m. on Mondays and 9 p.m. on Tuesdays.

For those looking to catch the show on broadcast, you can tune into NBC. However, if you prefer to stream the episodes or missed them, then you will have to wait until the next day. The show will be available on Peacock.

Just as in prior seasons, The Voice is split up into five stages. The premiere will start the Blind Auditions in which hopefuls hope the power of their voice can get coaches to turn their chairs. Once the coaches have decided on their teams, the competition proceeds through Battle Rounds, Knockouts, Playoffs, and finally the Live Performance Shows.

This season will also see the return of the coaches’ power to veto a competing coach from adding an artist to their team. As far as those coaches go, Gwen Stefani and Niall Horan are out for this season. Don’t expect Blake Shelton either. Reba McEntire and John Legend return. They’re joined by Dan + Shay and Chance the Rapper.

‘The Voice’ Judges Open Up

Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney opened up about joining the show. They’re excited to mentor up and coming artists.

”It really is such a pleasure and reminds us how blessed we are to be in this position that we even have a shot at getting to do this show,” Mooney told NBC Insider. “It’s so much fun to be able to learn. We’re genuinely fans of every single one these wonderful people, [and] just being able to be in this family.”

The two mark the first joint chair on the show. They admittedly are still trying to figure out how to strategize things together

”We’re still trying to figure that out. Hopefully not in real time. During the flight out of here, we were like, ‘Alright, double tap’s gonna mean one thing. We’re gonna do, like, a wink,”’ he said.

”[The] thing you forget about when you’re strategizing like that is that there are cameras on you at all times, there are microphones on you at all times, so that kinda goes out the window. There have been times where we’re sitting there, then you think about it. ‘Oh man, their families are literally watching this on screen,”’ he continued.

[Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]