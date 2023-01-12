Black Thought and El Michels Affair Announce New LP ‘Glorious Game’

Legendary rapper and frontman for the Roots, Black Thought, has partnered with El Michels Affair to announce the release of their new LP, Glorious Game, which is set to drop on April 14.

To celebrate the news, the two have shared the album’s lead single, “Grateful,” along with the new album’s tracklist. The new album also features Son Little.

Dale Carnegies with big dreams to get rich quick that fail horribly, Black Thought raps, before he confesses, Never been in pursuit of the American dream.

Black Thought and El Michels Affair founder, Leon Michels, initially crossed paths in the early 2000s. They performed together at a handful of charity concerts in New York and Philadelphia. Black Thought began to occasionally pull up to the group’s studio to collaborate. During the Global Pandemic, he reached out to Michels for material, building the foundation for Glorious Game. Now, this 12-track hip-hop soul opus layers the rapper’s elite rhyme-play and intense storytelling above cinematic soundscapes brought to life by the band.

In 2022, Black Thought and producer Danger Mouse released the acclaimed LP, Cheat Codes. Meanwhile, President Barack Obama touted the song “Belize” [feat. MF Doom] among his favorite songs of the year.

Check out the new song and the new album’s tracklist below. Fans can pre-order and pre-save Glorious Game HERE.

TRACKLISTING

Grateful Glorious Game feat. Kirby I’m Still Somehow Hollow Way Protocol feat. Son Little The Weather That Girl I Would Never Alone Miracle Glorious Game (Reprise) Alter Ego feat. Brainstory

Photo by Sesse Lind / Courtesy The Oriel