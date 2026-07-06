Blake Shelton Hilariously Chastises Fan for Wearing a Luke Bryan Shirt to His Show

Blake Shelton made one concertgoer question her wardrobe choice. During a recent show, the country singer spotted a fan in the crowd wearing a Luke Bryan T-shirt, and he was less than pleased.

“You come to my show, wearing Luke Bryan s**t? What’s the matter with you?” he questioned. “That guy’s an idiot! Quick, get her some merch on me.”

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Apparently, Shelton’s people followed through on his ask and got the fan some more suitable clothing.

“Did you get one of my shirts finally?” Shelton asked later. “Put the damn thing [on]. Please put that on! [I have to] stand here looking at Luke Bryan’s face all night. It’s making me sick.”

You Come to MY SHOW Wearing a Luke Bryan Shirt? Blake Shelton Rags on this Fan! 🤣😂🍿 pic.twitter.com/3CWVSE3CZ6 — Johnny Midnight ⚡️ (@its_The_Dr) July 5, 2026

Blake Shelton’s Playful Feud With Luke Bryan

Shelton and Bryan are longtime pals, though they often tease each other in the press.

During a recent appearance on Are Y’all Okay?, for instance, Bryan revealed that he has a major gripe against Shelton.

“I am better looking than Blake Shelton,” Bryan quipped. “[I] should have won People‘s sexiest man. I can die on that hill.”

The year prior, Bryan said having more No. 1 songs than Shelton is what keeps him going in his music career.

“That’s the only reason that I’m still in the game of country music, to stay ahead,” Bryan joked to CMT. “I thought he was retiring. He’s back putting songs out. It’s not the deal we had.”

Indeed, neither artist seems to be slowing down any time soon. Shelton released his latest album, For Recreational Use Only, in May 2025.

As for Bryan, he’s due to drop his next LP, Signs, in September.

“It is always a great day when I get the chance to release new music,” Bryan said in a press release announcing the album. “I’ve been working on this album for the past year, and I just love how it turned out. I was able to co-write a few, then turn to the writers in Nashville to round them out.”

“I feel like my fans have always let me record songs that make you feel good, so I went into this album wanting everyone to just have fun,” he added.

Photo by Maarten de Boer/NBC via Getty Images