Blake Shelton Earnings: How Much the Country Star Has Made From Music & TV

Blake Shelton has several revenue streams that contribute to his net worth. Maybe the most obvious of those revenue streams is his music career. He has sold out some of the biggest venues in the United States and has fans all around the world. Then, there was his time on The Voice. Additionally, Shelton has several business ventures that aren’t directly related to his talents as a recording artist.

Videos by American Songwriter

According to an MSN report, Shelton’s net worth is $120 million. Let’s take a closer look at how he gained all of that money.

[Blake Shelton Back to the Honky Tonk Tour 2024: Get Tickets]

A Look at Blake Shelton’s Earnings

The Voice was an incredibly lucrative gig for Shelton. When he started as a coach on the show, he was making $4 million per season. However, by the time he walked away after season 23, he was making a staggering $13 million per season.

Additionally, Shelton earns about $1 million per concert. However, he doesn’t get to pocket all of that money. Instead, portions of it go to bookers, promoters, tour crew, Shelton’s band, and several other people who make those concerts possible.

[RELATED: 5 of Blake Shelton’s Funniest Moments on ‘The Voice’]

In 2021, Shelton sold his extensive music catalog. The sale brought the country star roughly $50 million which helped his net worth grow rapidly. He also has partnerships with brands like Pizza Hut, Land’s End, Walmart, Gildan, and Pepsi that bring him a tidy profit with each deal.

Those successful partnerships combined with his long career in country music, his trophy case full of awards, and his time as a TV personality make Shelton a marketable brand. This allows him to pick up partnerships with major corporations that further grow his net worth.

[RELATED: Blake Shelton Says He Doesn’t Miss ‘The Voice’: “I Stayed Too Long”]

However, Shelton’s net worth doesn’t come solely from the money he makes as a singer, TV personality, or brand ambassador. He also owns some high-end real estate. He currently owns a 1,200-acre ranch in Oklahoma. He also owns a $13 million home in Encino, California where he lives with Gwen Stefani.

Featured Image by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for CMT