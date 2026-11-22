When you read any list of the most important musicians of the rock era, you likely won’t go too far before you encounter the names Bob Dylan and John Lennon. The two men met each other at the absolute height of their popularity in the 60s.

When Lennon died in 1980, Dylan didn’t rush out to do a tribute song. Instead, in typically counterintuitive Dylan form, he waited more than 30 years before he paid musical homage to the former Beatle.

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A Bumpy Friendship

It’s hard to say how close John Lennon and Bob Dylan were as friends. We know that Dylan introduced The Beatles to marijuana when he met them the first time in 1964. And there’s also famous footage of an inebriated Dylan trading one-liners with Lennon in the back of a cab a few years after that.

The two men mostly went their separate ways in the 70s, although Lennon often commented (sometimes in uncomplimentary fashion) on Dylan in interviews. Lennon even laid down an unreleased, ruthless satire of Dylan’s “Born Again” period called “Serve Yourself”.

Dylan wasn’t known to do many tribute songs to deceased individuals during his career. And those he did immortalize were somewhat controversial figures, à la gangster Joe Gallo and comedian Lenny Bruce. In 2012, Dylan decided to honor Lennon in offbeat but no less touching fashion on “Roll On, John”.

A Momentous Visit

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Many iconic artists, including Elton John, Paul Simon, and Lennon’s former bandmates Paul McCartney and George Harrison, wrote and recorded songs honoring Lennon not long after his death. But Dylan didn’t jump on that bandwagon, at least not immediately.

What finally inspired him to deliver “Roll On John”? A few years before the song was released on the album Tempest in 2012, Dylan took a public tour of Lennon’s childhood home in Liverpool. Although few of the biographical details that he might have learned on that tour made it into the song, the timing of it clearly inspired him to muse on the former Beatle.

“Roll On John” features Dylan cleverly inserting bits of Lennon’s lyrics and references to his songs. “A Day In The Life”, “Come Together”, and “The Ballad Of John And Yoko” are among the allusions that pop up in the lyrics. But those looking for Dylan to do some sort of straightforward tribute would have been disappointed.

“Roll” with the Changes

In “Roll On John”, Dylan seems to imply that Lennon was a prisoner of the fame that his music brought him. He compares him to a galley slave, and, continuing a sailing metaphor that sustains throughout the song, he begs him, as if he were still alive, to quickly shove off: “Leave right now, you won’t be far from wrong.”

Dylan also refuses to shy away from the violence of Lennon’s death. The former Beatle, as someone who never sugar-coated anything, likely would have appreciated that. Ultimately, Dylan gently bids him farewell, imagining a benign final destination. “Shine your light,” Dylan coos. “Movin’ on/You burned so bright/Roll on, John.”

Maybe Bob Dylan and John Lennon didn’t always see eye to eye when Lennon was alive. But the admiration and warm feelings coursing through “Roll On John” hint at a deep, unbreakable connection between the icons.

(Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)