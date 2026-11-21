Perhaps the most famous line to come out of John Lennon’s pen is “You may say I’m a dreamer.” It was a realistic acknowledgment that peace is, and has always been, a faraway thought with no tangible reality. With that line, Lennon got ahead of the naysayers while delivering a deeply earnest ballad about uniting the world. Lennon had many politically tinged songs, but “Imagine” was a cry into the void, trying to shape a reality where peace is possible. It’s Lennon’s thesis statement. But even though Lennon believed in the possibilities within these lyrics, not everyone was convinced by his fervor; not even Paul McCartney.

Though he gave credit where it was due when it came to “Imagine”, McCartney once talked about the dissonance that happened for him while listening to his former writing partner’s greatest effort.

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The Dual Effect John Lennon’s “Imagine” Has on Paul McCartney

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“It’s just one of John’s great songs,” McCartney once said of “Imagine”. “I just think that John’s song is magical. And a lot of other people do. It’s one that people like to sing. I can see him writing it, see him doing that piano part. I just think it’s a beautiful vision of how the world could be.”

Even that is a bit of an understatement from McCartney. Lennon didn’t just earn a beautiful ballad with this track. He reshaped the world, in a way. For the couple of minutes this song plays, there is a momentary peace. Get a room full of people from all walks, and this song will unite them. It might not last very long after the final notes are played, but for that moment, Lennon’s dreaming pays off.

But still, it’s a lofty ideal he peddled in this track. To some, it’s nothing more than a musing from a hippie with high hopes but his feet far off the ground. Even McCartney can be accused of not dreaming alongside Lennon.

“When I hear that, in the back of my mind, [I think], ‘It’s not going to happen,’” McCartney once said. “But never mind. It’s a beautiful dream. It’s a beautiful ambition…It would be beautiful, you know, for things to be more like that, I just think it’s a great song.”

Perhaps that’s all that “Imagine” needs to be: a beautiful ambition. This track was Lennon at his most unabashed. He often bucked societal norms, leading with anger or resentment. This track was different, scraping away the hard edges for pure, unadulterated optimism; even if his proposed method of getting to peace was a little out of reach.

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