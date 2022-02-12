American Songwriter recently shared a list of our Top 12 Bob Marley songs in honor of the legendary singer. At the time, we had no idea we would be, in our own way, foretelling a new biopic from the reggae icon.

Thank you, thank you! Please hold your applause.

Jokes aside, however, there is a new Bob Marley biopic in the works and its star has been announced as production begins.

The actor Kingsley Ben-Adir, who was last seen playing Malcolm X in the film One Night in Miami, is set to star in the new Marley biopic for Paramount, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Recently, Paramount found success in the biopic genre with the Elton John-focused film, Rocketman.

Reinaldo Marcus Green, who recently directed the hit HBO movie, King Richard, is set to direct the new Marley project. King Richard writer Zach Baylin is set to write the screenplay.

Marley, whose hits include “No Woman, No Cry” and “Buffalo Soldier,” died of cancer in 1981. He was 36 years old.

According to THR, Ziggy Marley, Rita Marley, and Cedella Marley will produce the film, which will focus on the life and career of the legendary Jamaican songwriter and performer.

Paramount is also reportedly readying a Bee Gees biopic with Kenneth Branagh set to direct.

Today, more than a musician or songwriter, Marley seems to be a way of life. Whether admiring a poster of the man in your neighbor’s dorm room or diving deeper into what he has to say about racial justice and social politics, Marley is a beacon to many.

He is known for his excellent songwriting, signature voice and penchant for peaceful protest. And if the big names attached to the new project are any indication, the new film should be wondrous.