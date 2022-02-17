Bon Jovi Offers Opening Slot of Spring 2022 Tour to 15 Local Bands

Bon Jovi is offering the opening slot for their upcoming 15-city tour to local bands.

The contest, according to the band’s official website, is open to bands in each of the 15 cities they are playing during the spring tour. In a social media post, the band encouraged bands to submit an audition video of original music for their chance to open for them. Once reviewed, one band from each city for the band’s April tour will be chosen to join them as the opening act.

Extending the opening slot to bands on this tour was a way for the band to help artists who have struggled and lost opportunities after being off the road during the pandemic.

“We have all missed touring,” said Jon Bon Jovi said in a statement, “and we know that nothing can replace the energy of a live show for the fans or the band.”

Prior to the pandemic, Bon Jovi was last on tour in 2019 in support of their 2016 album, This House Is Not for Sale, which was followed by their 13th album 2020, a collection of songs reflective of the pandemic, and social and political issues with singles “American Reckoning” and “Do What You Can.”



Want to open for Bon Jovi on tour this April? NOW IS YOUR CHANCE. Visit the Bon Jovi official website to find out how you can kick off the show in your city. #BonJovi2022Tour https://t.co/VJw3e0o91l pic.twitter.com/vMCdeSp6fd — Bon Jovi (@BonJovi) February 16, 2022

“The meaning behind it – there’s the obvious,” said Bon Jovi in a statement around the release of 2020. “It’s an election year, and I couldn’t do any worse. So 2020, of course, it’s an election year, but more importantly, it’s that I have a clear vision going forward.”

Bon Jovi’s upcoming tour kicks off on April 1 in Omaha, NE at the CHI Health Center and closes on April 30 in Nashville at the Bridgestone Arena.

“If it was up to me, I’d have all 10 songs [from 2020] in the show,” Bon Jovi said in a recent interview. “And obviously I want to play ‘Living on a Prayer’ and ‘Wanted Dead or Alive’ every night, but my fans are accepting of the new records.”

Bon Jovi 2022 North American Tour:

April 1 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center

April 3 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

April 5 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

April 8 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

April 9 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

April 11 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

April 13 – Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena

April 15 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

April 16 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ FLA Live Arena

April 19 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

April 21 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

April 23 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

April 26 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

April 28 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

April 30 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Photo: Universal Music / UMe