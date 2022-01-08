Bon Jovi Reveals 2022 Tour

Bon Jovi is getting back on the road in 2022.

Marking the first time the band has played live since 2019, in support of their 2016 album, This House Is Not for Sale, Bon Jovi is set to kick off a one month U.S. tour, which will start on April 1 in Omaha, Nebraska, and conclude in Nashville on April 30 with additional dates in Florida, North Carolina, Texas, as well as Nashville and St. Louis.

“We have all missed touring,” said Jon Bon Jovi in a statement, “and we know that nothing can replace the energy of a live show for the fans or the band.”

The tour is also the band’s first support of their most recent album 2020, a contemplative collection of songs addressing life during the pandemic, the Black Lives Matter protests, the murder of George Floyd, and mass shootings.

“If it was up to me, I’d have all 10 songs [from 2020] in the show,” said Bon Jovi. “And obviously I want to play ‘Living on a Prayer’ and ‘Wanted Dead or Alive’ every night, but my fans are accepting of the new records. And while they may not be on Top 40 radio, the albums still always come in at No. 1.”

“We’ve been blessed to stay pretty current for a kind of classic, vintage band,” he continued. “We are in that rarefied air with a handful of guys that I always looked up to who still make No. 1 records and want to write new songs.”

Bon Jovi 2022 North American Tour:



April 1 – Omaha, NE / CHI Health Center

April 3 – St. Paul, MN / Xcel Energy Center

April 5 – Milwaukee, WI / Fiserv Forum

April 8 – Charlotte, NC / Spectrum Center

April 9 – Raleigh, NC / PNC Arena

April 11 – Greenville, SC / Bon Secours Wellness Arena

April 13 – Savannah, GA / Enmarket Arena

April 15 – Tampa, FL / Amalie Arena

April 16 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL / FLA Live Arena

April 19 – Indianapolis, IN / Gainbridge Fieldhouse

April 21 – St. Louis, MO / Enterprise Center

April 23 – Austin, TX / Moody Center

April 26 – Houston, TX / Toyota Center

April 28 – Dallas, TX / American Airlines Center

April 30 – Nashville, TN / Bridgestone Arena



