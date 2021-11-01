Jon Bon Jovi Tests Positive for COVID, Cancels Miami Performance

Jon Bon Jovi tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before a performance in Miami Beach, Florida on Oct. 30, prompting the last-minute cancellation of the show.

Backed by a group of musicians called the Kings of Suburbia, Bon Jovi was scheduled to perform at “Runaway With JBJ“—a three-day, two-night event featuring an ”Intimate Storyteller Performance,” a Halloween costume party, and photo opportunities with artists—at the Loews South Beach Hotel. The 200 guests in attendance, who were also required to be vaccinated or show proof of a negative COVID test prior to attending, already started filling the venue when they were told that the show was canceled.

Prior to the start of the event, the crowd was informed that Bon Jovi would not be performing after testing positive for COVID using a rapid test before the show.

The 59-year-old Jovi contracted the breakthrough COVID is “fully vaccinated and feeling fine,” shared his publicist Kristen Foster.

Last year, Jon Bon Jovi participated in the “Mask Up” campaign, along with Nw Jersey natives Bruce Springsteen and Jon Stewart in partnership with the NJ Pandemic Relief Fund and New Jersey First Lady Tammy Murphy encouraging everyone in state to wear a mask and protect against the spread of the virus to more vulnerable citizens.

Bon Jovi isn’t the only artist who recently tested positive for coronavirus. Ed Sheeran recently revealed that he had COVID prior to the release of his new album on Oct. 29. Bon Jovi keyboardist Dave Bryan was also diagnosed with COVID-19 in March 2020, which led to the cancelation of the band’s self-titled tour.