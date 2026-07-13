Bon Jovi Plays Two 90s Hits for the First Time in Years at Madison Square Garden Show

Bon Jovi just gave fans at their Madison Square Garden show two unforgettable moments. The Jon Bon Jovi-fronted band just kicked off their Forever Tour with a run of nine shows at the iconic New York City venue.

On the third concert of the run, Bon Jovi threw two surprises into the set list. Per Ultimate Classic Rock, the band opted to drop “In These Arms” from the show in favor of “Bed of Roses.” Both tracks appeared on their 1992 album, Keep the Faith.

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The second moment of note came when fans thought the show had ended. The rockers seemingly closed out the show with “Bad Medicine,” after which they took their bows.

Bon Jovi wasn’t done, though. The frontman grabbed the microphone and told the crowd, “Alright, we have time. Let’s play another one. Let’s play one more,” the outlet reported.

With that, the band began playing the 1994 track “Always.”

Both of the night’s surprise songs aren’t go-tos for the band. In fact, they hadn’t played either of the songs since 2019, according to the outlet.

With six shows left in their MSG run, Bon Jovi likely has more surprises plans for their New York City fans.

After they wrap up the shows at the venue, the band will head overseas, where they’ll play a total of five concerts in Edinburgh, Dublin, and London.

Bon Jovi Is on Tour

The tour comes after a scary time for the frontman, who injured his vocal cord in 2022, and went through a years-long recovery process.

“I’m fully recovered,” he told People ahead of the Forever Tour. “It was longer than I’d ever expected, but it had to be right. We never lost faith.”

As he focused on his return to the stage, Bon Jovi told the outlet his concerts are “not about perfection,” but “about excellence.”

“It’s like I have the gift to be able to hold this light. The gift that I receive is being in the reflection of that light when it hits the audience, and that’s what I’ve been working for—I’ve been training to find the ability to hold that light,” he said. “It’s like this whole spiritual communion between the band and me and the audience.”

Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Bon Jovi