Welcome to Rockville 2024: Lineup, How To Buy Tickets, & More

Welcome to Rockville 2024 has one of the best lineups in music, and festival-goers couldn’t be more excited. The four-day music festival will be held at Daytona International Speedway from May 9th to May 12th in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Each day of the festival is stacked with a list of top-tier rock acts, giving fans something to look forward to each day of the fest. Thursday will be headlined by Mötley Crüe, Friday will be headlined by Limp Bizkit, Saturday will be headlined by the Foo Fighters, and Slipknot will be headlining the festival on Sunday, wrapping up four days of incredible music.

While the four headliners are more than enough to draw anyone's attention, Welcome to Rockville includes over 150 bands.

While the four headliners are more than enough to draw anyone’s attention, Welcome to Rockville includes over 150 bands. That’s more than enough variety to get any fan of music festivals out of their house and on their way to Daytona Beach in May.

Some of the most notable acts that aren’t the four we’ve already mentioned are “Need a Favor” genre-bender Jelly Roll, “Songs for the Dead” rockers Queens of the Stone Age, “Down With the Sickness” legends Disturbed, and many, many more.

There are three main ticket types for Welcome to Rockville: General Admission, VIP, and Daytona Owner’s Club. Each tier comes with its own unique benefits catered to the various wants and needs of different festival goers.

Tickets are already moving fast for Welcome to Rockville 2024 and it's easy to see why. While there are a ton of great festivals across the U.S., not many can boast over 150 performers on their lineup.

Welcome to Rockville 2024 Lineup:

FAQs

When do tickets for the 2024 Welcome to Rockville Music Festival go on sale?

Tickets for the 2024 Welcome to Rockville Music Festival are on sale now.

Where can I purchase official tickets to the 2024 Welcome to Rockville Music Festival?

You can buy official tickets to see Falling in Reverse and more at the Welcome to Rockville Music Festival.

Are there any presale codes or early access opportunities for the Welcome to Rockville Music Festival?

There aren’t any presale codes or early access opportunities for the Welcome to Rockville Music Festival because tickets are on sale now.

How much do Welcome to Rockville Music Festival tickets cost? Are there different pricing tiers?

There are three main pricing tiers for Welcome to Rockville Music Festival 2024, including General Admission, VIP, and Daytona Owner’s Club

Each tier comes with unique benefits that fit different festival-goers’ wants and needs. If you just want to go for the performances, General Admission may be the best tier for you. If you want an exclusive experience (and access to your very own private bar), we’d point you in the direction of the VIP tier.

Is there a limit to how many tickets I can buy?

StubHub has set a limit of 20 tickets per transaction for Welcome to Rockville Music Festival 2024. If you want to buy more tickets, you might be able to do so in a separate transaction.

What’s the difference between VIP tickets and regular tickets?

Regular General Admission tickets to the Welcome to Rockville Music Festival 2024 grant you entry to the festival and allow you to purchase food and beverages from vendors. VIP tickets give you a little more access as well as a host of benefits, including entry to exclusive areas, a dedicated location for merchandise, and much more.

Are there any meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities for the Welcome to Rockville Music Festival?

It doesn’t look like there will be any meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities for the 2024 Welcome to Rockville Music Festival.

The 2024 Welcome to Rockville Festival will be held in Daytona Beach, Florida at the Daytona International Speedway between May 9th and May 12th. It’s a four-day event with over 150 acts set to perform.

Is there an age restriction for the Welcome to Rockville Music Festival?

There isn’t an age restriction for the Welcome to Rockville Music Festival.

Can I get a refund or exchange my ticket if I can’t attend?

Ticket refunds and exchanges are subject to the venue’s policy. Please contact the venue directly for more information.

Can I bring a camera or recording device to the Welcome to Rockville Music Festival?

You can bring personal recording equipment like the camera on your phone but you won’t be allowed to bring professional camera equipment or a camera bag.

Will merchandise be available for purchase at the Welcome to Rockville Music Festival?

Yes, there will be a merchandise table for festival-goers who want some fun items. VIP and Daytona Owner’s Club ticket holders will have access to exclusive merchandise tables as well.

What happens if the festival is postponed or canceled?

If the festival is postponed, your tickets will be valid for the new date. If the festival is canceled, you will be eligible for a refund. Please note that this information is subject to change.

How can I avoid scams or counterfeit tickets?

You can avoid scams and counterfeit tickets by purchasing official tickets to the Welcome to Rockville Music Festival 2024.

