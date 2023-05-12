Morgan Wallen Reveals Rescheduled Tour Dates for Canceled Shows

Morgan Wallen has kept his promise to fans and rescheduled the shows he was forced to cancel due to his health. Minutes before the 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards went live from Texas on Thursday (May 11), the hitmaker jumped on social media to announce the new dates.

While many show dates remain in 2023, the platinum-selling artist has pushed back a handful of shows to 2024.

Hershey Park, Pennsylvania: May 18, 2023 (old date) – May, 9, 2024 (new date)

East Rutherford, New Jersey: May 19, 2023 (old date) – May 17, 2024 (new date)

East Rutherford, New Jersey: May 20, 20121 (old date – May 18, 2024 (new date)

Austin, Texas: May 24, 2023 (old date) – TBD (new date)

Houston, Texas: May 26, 2023 (old date) – Nov. 18, 2023 (new date)

Atlanta, Georgia: June 1, 2023 ( old date) – Nov. 10, 2023 (new date)

Atlanta, Georgia: June 2, 2023 (old date)– Nov. 11, 2023 (new date)

Virginia Beach, Virginia: June 8, 2023 (old date) – June 6, 2024 (new date)

Virginia Beach, Virginia: June 9, 2023 ( old date) – June 7, 2024 (new date)

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania: June 14,2023(old date) – Aug. 30, 2023 (new date)

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania: June 15, 2023 (old date) – Aug. 31, 2023 (new date)

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: June 17, 2023 (old date)– TBD (new date)

After suffering from vocal damage, the “Last Night” singer pulled out of six weeks of his critically acclaimed One Thing At A Time Tour and festival appearances. The news comes shortly after Wallen canceled his set at the University of Mississippi Rebels’ Vaught Hemingway Stadium in late April. Medical professionals immediately placed him on vocal rest, leaving him to postpone three more shows.

On Tuesday (May 9), he confirmed concerning medical results from the Vanderbilt Voice Center in Tennessee. To adhere to doctor’s orders, Wallen canceled all scheduled dates through June 20, including his appearance at the 58th Acm Awards.

“I’m just going to get straight to it. I got some bad news from my doctors at the Vanderbilt Voice Center yesterday,” Wallen previously said. “After taking ten days of vocal rest, I performed three shows last weekend in Florida, and by the third one, I felt terrible. So, I went in and got scoped yesterday, and they told me I injured my vocal cords and that I have vocal fold trauma.”

He continued, “Their advice is that I go on vocal rest for six weeks. So, that’s what I’m going to do. They want me to not talk at all, but they said it’s okay if I need to for something like this.”

Jason Aldean stepped in for Wallen to perform at the ACM Awards. According to ET, Wallen sent Aldean a text ahead of the ceremony to express his gratitude.

“I didn’t really have much to do yesterday, so we were able to go in, fill in for him, help him out,” Aldean told the outlet. “He texted me last night and thanked me for that. Just hope he gets to feeling better soon and gets back on the road.”