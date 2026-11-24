When it comes to any music scene that takes over the airwaves and becomes historically significant, there are always core musicians that help make those scenes what they are. John Squire is one such artist who helped propel the Madchester scene and the Britpop scene as a whole to the top of the charts. And the legendary guitarist, singer, songwriter, and painter was born on this very day in 1962.

Let’s take a look at Squire’s life and career to celebrate his birthday, shall we?

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The Life and Legacy of John Squire

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Jonathan Thomas Squire was born on November 24, 1962, in Altrincham, Cheshire, England. He was extremely skilled at art as a child, and he would later drop out of college to form a band. He only took a handful of guitar lessons in his youth, opting for the self-taught route.

Squire is perhaps best known for being the guitarist of Madchester-pioneering rock band Stone Roses from 1983 to 1996, and again during the band’s revival in 2011 through 2017. He can be heard on the band’s now-legendary self-titled debut album from 1989. It would be the breakthrough the band needed, and it remains one of the most widely hailed British albums in history.

After leaving The Stone Roses, John Squire would go on to form the bands The Seahorses and Skunkworks. He would also go on to nurture a solo career in the 2000s. His 2002 debut solo album, Time Changes Everything, would top the UK Independent Albums chart. It would also reach No. 17 on the UK Singles chart.

Squire appears to still be fairly active as a musician. Just a few years back in 2023, he worked with Oasis’ Liam Gallagher on a collaborative album. The album, simply titled Liam Gallagher John Squire, was released in 2024. The record would be a No. 1 hit on the UK Albums chart. Ahead of its release, Gallagher would describe the collaborative record as “the best record since ‘Revolver’,” referencing The Beatles’ 1966 psychedelic album. Though, knowing Gallagher, who knows if that comment was serious or in jest? Either way, the collaboration was one of the best Britpop revival releases in a hot minute.

Photo by Brian Rasic/Getty Images