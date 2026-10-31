Born 79 Years Ago Today in the Golden State, the Eagles Star Who Also Sang on Toto’s “Africa” and Hits by Bob Seger and Don Henley

On this day (October 30) in 1947, Timothy B. Schmit was born in Oakland, California. He is perhaps best known for his time as a bassist and singer with the Eagles, singing lead vocals on the band’s 1980 Top 10 hit “I Can’t Tell You Why”. However, fewer people may recognize Schmit’s soaring, high-register backing vocals on the rock band Toto’s 1982 megahit “Africa”.

Before his time with the Eagles, Schmit was a member of the country-rock group Poco, who helped pioneer the Southern California country-rock sound that the Eagles later perfected. He has also worked as a solo artist and session musician, lending his vocals to a number of hits including Bob Seger’s”‘Fire Lake”, Don Felder’s “Heavy Metal (Takin’ a Ride)”, Crosby, Stills and Nash’s “Southern Cross” and “Wasted on the Way”. He also sang backup on two of bandmate Don Henley’s solo hits, “Dirty Laundry” and “You Don’t Know Me at All”.

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Today, we’re highlighting the many musical contributions of Timothy B. Schmit in honor of his 79th birthday.

The Eagles’ Only True Californian

Although the Eagles’ brand of breezy country-rock would become synonymous with all things California, Timothy Bruce Schmit is actually the only member who was born in the Golden State. He grew up in Sacramento, where he began playing bass in a local trio called Tim, Tom & Ron at age 15.

That group evolved into a surf band called the Contenders, later changing its name to the New Breed. Under this name, they scored a major local hit: the Animals-inspired “Green Eye’d Woman,” which reached No. 1 on the local top-40 outlet KXOA.

After a few more local successes, the group changed their name yet again to Glad, recording their sole studio album Feelin’ Glad in 1968.

Timothy B. Schmit Replaced Randy Meisner—Twice

While majoring in psychology at Sacramento State College, Timothy B. Schmit auditioned for the country-rock outfit Poco, formed from the ashes of the Canadian-American folk-rock group Buffalo Springfield.

However, the group rejected him in favor of founding member Randy Meisner. When Meisner quit the band a year later, Schmit took over as bassist and backup singer.

From 1969 to 1977, he was a major part of Poco’s success, penning and singing lead vocals on their biggest hit, “Keep on Tryin’”. During this time, Schmit also sang backup on three Steely Dan studio albums: Pretzel Logic (1974), The Royal Scam (1976), and Aja (1977).

Additionally, he played bass alongside future Eagles guitarist Glenn Frey and drummer Don Henley on the song “You Can Close Your Eyes” featured on Linda Ronstadt‘s fifth solo studio album Heart Like a Wheel.

Although critically beloved, Poco struggled to log much commercial success. Meanwhile, Meisner had joined the Eagles, a rival outfit with a similar sound who seemingly couldn’t stay off the charts.

But Meisner was growing disillusioned both with the spotlight and his place in the band. He decided to leave the Eagles in 1977 after wrapping up the monumental Hotel California tour.

Following Meisner’s departure, the rest of the band agreed there was only one logical choice for his replacement—Timothy B. Schmit.

With the Eagles and Beyond

Unfortunately, Timothy B. Schmit would only appear on one Eagles album—1979’s The Long Run—before the band split in 1980. He co-wrote and sang lead vocals on the song “I Can’t Tell You Why”, which peaked at No. 8 on the U.S. pop chart.

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Following the Eagles’ dissolution, Schmit embarked on a solo career. He contributed a cover of the Tymes’ 1963 hit “So Much in Love” to the soundtrack of the 1982 coming-of-age classic Fast Times at Ridgemont High. Releasing seven solo albums, Schmit toured with Toto, Jimmy Buffett, and Ringo Starr during the 1980s.

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The Eagles would reconvene in 1994, releasing the live reunion album Hell Freezes Over. Schmit sang lead on the track “Love Will Keep Us Alive”, which spent three weeks atop the U.S. adult contemporary chart in early 1995.

He has remained a member of the Eagles’ lineup ever since, currently touring alongside Vince Gill and Deacon Frey, son of the late Glenn Frey.

Timothy B. Schmit has also continued his solo work, releasing his most recent album, Day by Day, in May 2022.

Featured image by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images