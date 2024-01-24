‘The Voice’ Winner Huntley Flaunts Jump Kick Skills as Fans Clamor for New Album

Barely a month has passed since Huntley won season 24 of The Voice and the singer has watched his life completely shift. Just within the last four weeks, the singer performed the national anthem for the NFL, used his newfound stardom to help fight homelessness, and even recently traveled to New York City where he partook in a photoshoot. Posting some of the pictures from his trip, it seems Huntley is enjoying his time in the spotlight as fans anxiously await the singer to release his album.

Sharing the pictures on his Instagram, Huntley appeared all smiles as he took in the city around him. But given his personality, no trip would be complete with showcasing not his voice, but his ability to perform a high kick. Although there to visit Republic Records, the star snapped a picture of him absolutely perfecting a high kick with the city in the background. Other pictures surrounded the vibrant city and historic places like Times Square. He ended his post with a picture of himself standing at Republic Records.

Huntley Thanks Niall Horan For Helping Him Find The Story In His Voice

While not giving too many details away about his trip, fans filled the comment section with love and support. With many fans supporting Huntley throughout his time on The Voice, comments included, “This is your time Huntley enjoy every second!!!! Great pics! Can’t wait to buy your music! God Bless you & keep you!” Another person added, “Just want to say, I think you are one of the most talented people I’ve come across in a long time! I started watching you on The Voice because you look exactly like my oldest son. Except he has no hair and you do lol but I’m excited to watch your journey. You have been blessed with an amazing voice, and we are all lucky to now be able to enjoy it!”

As mentioned above, just a few weeks ago, Huntley wanted nothing more than to hear his name called as he stood beside Ruby Leigh. Always one to share the spotlight, Huntley didn’t praise his talents for winning the competition. Instead, he took a moment to thank his coach, Niall Horan, for guiding him to the end. When speaking about his time on The Voice, he said, “Everyone knows I can go out there, and I can belt, and I can scream with a lot of soul. But I think he really helped with the story side of my voice and really made me feel confident.”

