Kelly Clarkson Covers “All Around the World” for Latest Kellyoke, and Talks Hiding Reba’s Creepy Doll

On the Kelly Clarkson show this week, Clarkson, host and coach on The Voice, performed a rendition of Lisa Stansfield’s song, “All Around the World.” Performing her regular “Kellyoke” set at the beginning of her daytime talk show, Clarkson brought the R&B vibes with her backing band, Y’all. Check out Clarkson’s stirring offering below.

Videos by American Songwriter

Later in the week, Clarkson dipped into the catalog for the emotional indie movie, Once. The musical film, which focuses on romance and songwriting (really, it’s a classic for any music lover), includes several songs that have since become popular. One of those is “Falling Slowly,” which Clarkson took on this week.

Backed by acoustic guitar plucked by duet partner Corey Ward, Clarkson, and Ward blended their voices—just like the characters in the movie—and did the tune proud. Enjoy the emotive, dramatic rise and fall of the song.

Clarkson also dipped back into the interview she did with her fellow coach on The Voice, the Irish singer-songwriter, Niall Horan, formerly of the boy band One Direction. Horan stopped by previously and broke down the songwriting and lyrics behind his hits “Heaven” and “This Town.”

And not to be outdone by all the music, Clarkson also told a funny story about spending the night one time at Reba McEntire’s house. Apparently, there was a pretty creepy doll nearby that Clarkson had to hide and get rid of (a bit reminiscent of this Seinfeld bit). Check out Clarkson telling that funny tale below.

Photo by Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal