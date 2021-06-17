Brandi Carlile, Maren Morris & More To Headline Moon Crush’s Second Harvest Moon Getaway

Festival and tour announcements are rapid-fire these days. On Tuesday (June 15), Moon Crush, a connected music vacation, revealed the return of Harvest Moon with a star-studded roster of talent. The four-day getaway to Miramar Beach, Florida (slated for October 20-23) will feature Brandi Carlile, Maren Morris, Tedeschi Trucks, and Bonnie Raitt as headliners.

The performers also include Ben Harper, Lennon Stella, Keb’ Mo’, Phil & Tim Hanseroth, Brett Dennen, Joshua Radin, Joy Oladokun, and Molly Tuttle. “This is a dream lineup for us led by an amazing group of female artists and supported by a great cast of performers,” Andy Levine, Moon Crush creator and Topeka CEO, says in a press statement. “Our goal is to offer a lineup of artists you would normally see at a 50,000-person festival on one stage for 5,000 people. We treat everyone like a VIP here, which allows us to build community.”

“The feedback from our inaugural music vacation this past April was overwhelming,” he continues. “The guests loved having their own coves and being able to use an app to have food and drinks delivered to them, so we just moved the coves closer together… Without the need for masks and distancing, we are looking forward to seeing everyone’s smiles.”

The second-ever event comes on the heels of the inaugural gathering, which took place this past April and featured such talent as Grace Potter, Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, Sheryl Crow, and NEEDTOBREATHE, among many others.

General on-sale opens on June 28. Find out more information about daily vacation activities and condo resources, and grab tickets here.