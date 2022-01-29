Gene Simmons: Britney Earned Her Money “The Hard Way”

It hasn’t been long since Britney Spears has been a free woman, out from under the conservatorship.

In that time, millions have commented on the situation, including celebrities like Lady Gaga and Cher. Now, another vocal front person has thrown his hat into the ring: none other than KISS frontman, Gene Simmons.

The outspoken Simmons had nothing but good things to say about Spears, who has herself sold tens of millions of albums and graced the biggest stages.

“Britney Spears will sit for a wide-ranging deposition … that is if her father gets his way because Jamie Spears’ lawyer has fired off an email to Britney’s attorney asking to set a date for a depo,” according to TMZ.

And Simmons responded, saying, “Ok. Not usually an area I comment on. But here goes. @britneyspears earned her money the hard way—she worked for it…No one, including parents and family, should have any say regarding her finances. Period.”

Ok. Not usually an area I comment on. But here goes. @britneyspears earned her money the hard way — she worked for it…No one, including parents and family should have any say regarding her finances. Period. https://t.co/CnXEFknNTZ — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) January 28, 2022

Some may be surprised at the positive feedback from Simmons given his, at times, harsh takes, but the musician calls it as he sees it, good, bad, and/or funny.

One recent post included a comment on the new Mini Mouse attire in which Simmons offered, “I’m not a fan of the new look. What say you…and don’t make it a political issue. We’re all sick and tired of that stuff anyway. Just say if you like it or not.”

I’m not a fan of the new look. What say you…and don’t make it a political issue. We’re all sick and tired of that stuff anyway. Just say if you like it or not. https://t.co/2GDONNECGH — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) January 28, 2022

A few months ago, Simmons had more serious comments about the COVID-19 epidemic.

Speaking to TalkShopLive on November 10, KISS frontman Gene Simmons made his opinions known regarding COVID-19 and vaccinations.

Simmons said, “If you’re willing to walk among us unvaccinated, you are an enemy.”

“I don’t care about your political beliefs,” Simmons added, talking about the tour dates KISS had to postpone after he and band member Paul Stanley, both of whom are vaccinated, contracted the disease via “breakthrough” cases.

“You are not allowed to infect anybody just because you think you’ve got rights that are delusional,” the 72-year-old Simmons said. “You don’t have the right to go through a red light—actually the government has the right to tell you to stop.

“If they tell you you can’t smoke in a building, you can’t smoke in a building. And that’s not because they want to take away your rights—that’s because the rest of us hate it. We don’t want to smell your smoke.

“I don’t want to catch your disease. I don’t want to risk my life just because you want to go through a red light. This whole idea, this delusional, evil idea that you get to do whatever you want and the rest of the world be damned is really terrible.”

Simmons underscored that his opinion isn’t political, it’s science and health-based. In fact, he criticized both political parties, calling them “evil” for spreading “all kinds of nonsense.”

He said, “I don’t like either one of them. Politics are the enemy. Humanism and humanity is what we should all be concerned about. Love thy neighbor as thyself.

“For God’s sakes, if I’m going to yawn in your presence, I’m going to put my hand up in front of my mouth. Yawning is not a life-threatening event. You having COVID might be a life-threatening event, and I don’t want to catch it.”

Simmons noted that more than 5 million people have died due to the COVID-19 virus, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

He added, likely referring to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who recently tested positive for COVID-19 after telling media he had been immunized (Rodgers is not vaccinated): “I don’t care if you play football or not—stay away from evil people who don’t care about your health.”

Photo by Harry How/Getty Images