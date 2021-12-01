Brian Wilson, Chicago Set for Co-Headling Tour in 2022

Brian Wilson and rock band Chicago have revealed a co-headlining U.S. tour in 2022.
The tour kicks off in Phoenix in June 2022 and concludes in Clarkston, Michigan at the end of July.
For his sets, Willson will be joined by South African singer Blondie Chaplin and fellow Beach Boys co-founder Al Jardine. Coincidentally, Jardine, along with late Beach Boys co-founders Carl and Dennis Wilson sang backing vocals on Chicago’s 1974 single “Wishing You Were Here.”
In 1975, Chicago and the Beach Boys also embarked on the Beachago Tour together, and toured together again in 1989.
Chicago, who will play a six-date run of shows at the Venetian Resort Hotel in Las Vegas February 2022, most recently released their 25th album Chicago Christmas in 2019.
Now 79, Wilson recently released the album At My Piano, a collection of new instrumental re-recordings of Wilson’s songs played on piano. Wilson also wrote “Right Where I Belong” with My Morning Jacket frontman Jim James for the soundtrack to the documentary Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road, covering the life and times of the Beach Boys co-founder.
Brian Wilson and Chicago Tour Dates:
JUNE 2022
7 – Phoenix, Ak-Chin Pavilion
9 – Los Angeles, Forum
10 – Irvine, FivePoint Amphitheatre
11 – Concord, Concord Pavilion
14 – Salt Lake City, USANA Amphitheatre
16 – Morrison, Red Rocks Amphitheatre
18 – Maryland Heights, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
20 – Kansas City, Starlight Theatre
21 – Rogers, Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion
24 – Dallas, Dos Equis Pavilion
25 – The Woodlands, Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
28 – Tampa, MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
29 – Alpharetta, Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
JULY 2022
1 – Charlotte, PNC Music Pavilion
10 – Mansfield, Xfinity Center
11 – Holmdel, PNC Bank Arts Center
13 – Camden, BBT Pavilion
14 – Bethel, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
15 – Wantagh, Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
17 – Saratoga Springs, Saratoga Performing Arts Center
20 – Noblesville, Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
22 – Burgettstown, Pavilion at Star Lake
23 – Cincinnati, Riverbend Music Center
24 – Tinley Park, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
26 – Clarkston, DTE Energy Music Theatre
Brian Wilson Photo by Pamela Littky / Decca Records)
Chicago (Photo: Courtesy Chicago The Band)