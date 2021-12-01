Brian Wilson, Chicago Set for Co-Headling Tour in 2022

Brian Wilson and rock band Chicago have revealed a co-headlining U.S. tour in 2022.

The tour kicks off in Phoenix in June 2022 and concludes in Clarkston, Michigan at the end of July.

For his sets, Willson will be joined by South African singer Blondie Chaplin and fellow Beach Boys co-founder Al Jardine. Coincidentally, Jardine, along with late Beach Boys co-founders Carl and Dennis Wilson sang backing vocals on Chicago’s 1974 single “Wishing You Were Here.”

In 1975, Chicago and the Beach Boys also embarked on the Beachago Tour together, and toured together again in 1989.

Chicago, who will play a six-date run of shows at the Venetian Resort Hotel in Las Vegas February 2022, most recently released their 25th album Chicago Christmas in 2019.

Now 79, Wilson recently released the album At My Piano, a collection of new instrumental re-recordings of Wilson’s songs played on piano. Wilson also wrote “Right Where I Belong” with My Morning Jacket frontman Jim James for the soundtrack to the documentary Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road, covering the life and times of the Beach Boys co-founder.



Brian Wilson and Chicago Tour Dates:



JUNE 2022

7 – Phoenix, Ak-Chin Pavilion

9 – Los Angeles, Forum

10 – Irvine, FivePoint Amphitheatre

11 – Concord, Concord Pavilion

14 – Salt Lake City, USANA Amphitheatre

16 – Morrison, Red Rocks Amphitheatre

18 – Maryland Heights, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

20 – Kansas City, Starlight Theatre

21 – Rogers, Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion

24 – Dallas, Dos Equis Pavilion

25 – The Woodlands, Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

28 – Tampa, MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

29 – Alpharetta, Ameris Bank Amphitheatre



JULY 2022

1 – Charlotte, PNC Music Pavilion

10 – Mansfield, Xfinity Center

11 – Holmdel, PNC Bank Arts Center

13 – Camden, BBT Pavilion

14 – Bethel, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

15 – Wantagh, Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

17 – Saratoga Springs, Saratoga Performing Arts Center

20 – Noblesville, Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

22 – Burgettstown, Pavilion at Star Lake

23 – Cincinnati, Riverbend Music Center

24 – Tinley Park, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

26 – Clarkston, DTE Energy Music Theatre

Brian Wilson Photo by Pamela Littky / Decca Records)

Chicago (Photo: Courtesy Chicago The Band)