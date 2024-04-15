Bruce Springsteen Jokingly Warns Albany Fans, “The E Street Band Is Coming To Destroy Your City”

Bruce Springsteen has posted the latest in a series of video messages promoting upcoming concerts with the E Street Band. Springsteen’s next show with his group will take place in Albany, New York, at MVP Arena on Monday, April 15.

The new clip, which has been posted on Springsteen’s social media pages, features the Boss standing in front of an entrance sign to Garden State Parkway somewhere in his home state of New Jersey.

“Albany, and Bruce Springsteen’s on the Jersey Parkway,” the Boss says in the message. “And there’s two things I know about you. One, Albany is the capital of New York State. That’s right. And two, The E Street Band is coming to destroy your city. Those are the two things I know about Albany.”

He adds, “It’s gonna happen in the next few days, so get ready for us.”

The post also features a note that reads, “On our way to @themvparena in Albany, and then on to @syracuseu!” Springsteen and the E Street Band’s next show after the Albany concert is scheduled to take place on Thursday, April 18, at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York. Formerly known as the Carrier Dome, the JMA Wireless Dome is the home of Syracuse University’s football, basketball, and lacrosse teams.

More About Springsteen’s Latest Video Message

The video clip was shot by Springsteen’s sister, veteran photographer Pamela Springsteen. A fan who posted a message in the comments section of Bruce’s Instagram identified the location where the video was shot as the on-ramp of Exit 120 in Old Bridge, New Jersey. Online photos of the site seem to confirm that information.

About Springsteen’s Latest Concert

Springsteen’s latest concert was held Friday, April 12, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. The show featured the tour debuts of “Lucky Town” and “Seeds.” According to Setlist.fm, the Boss last played “Seeds” live in June 2016 at a concert at Wembley Stadium in London. The song originally appeared on Springsteen and the E Street Band’s Live/1975-85 box set. He’s never released a studio version of the track.

About Springsteen’s Upcoming Tour Plans

The current U.S. leg of the Springsteen and the E Street Band’s trek runs through an April 21 concert in Columbus, Ohio. The tour will then visit Europe in May, June, and July, before the group launched a second U.S. leg in August and September.

Following that leg, Springsteen and the E Street Band will mount a Canadian trek running from late October to late November. Visit BruceSpringsteen.net to check out his full itinerary.

Tickets for the concerts are available via a variety of outlets, including StubHub.

