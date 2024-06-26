Bright Eyes Announces New Album and Music Video for the First Time in 4 Years

Nobody was expecting Bright Eyes of all bands to make a big comeback this year, and we’re been blessed with exactly that. Yesterday, the iconic indie rock band led by Conor Oberst announced that they would be releasing a new album titled Five Dice, All Threes on September 20. They also recently released the lead singer from the album, “Bells And Whistles”.

The upcoming album will feature 13 tracks and will be the band’s first album since the 2020 release Down In The Weeds, Where The World Once Was. Their new album will also feature other artists, including Cat Power, Matt Berninger, and more.

“[It] revisits the spirit of our older records,” said Bright Eyes’ Nate Walcott in a statement. “There is a real quality of chaos and ecstatic urgency in the performances.”

“It took us 20 years to make another record that sounds like a band playing live,” said the band’s Mike Mogis, who referenced the 2005 Bright Eyes album I’m Wide Awake.

This is definitely going to be an exciting release for Bright Eyes fans.

Is Bright Eyes Touring?

Yes! Bright Eyes will tour to promote the new album starting in September. The international tour will hit venues and festivals across the US, UK, and Europe. Tickets go on sale June 28th.

If the single “Bells And Whistles” is any indication, the upcoming album is going to be an exploration of themes like destiny, culture, and the music industry as a whole.

“This is a song about the many little details in life that can seem insignificant or frivolous or temporary at the time but eventually end up forming your destiny,” Oberst said about the song in a statement. “And it’s also kind of a whistle while you work scenario.”

