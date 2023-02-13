Bright Eyes Announces Spring 2023 Tour

Acclaimed rockers Bright Eyes have announced a limited 2023 spring tour.

The dates begin on May 10 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and run through the month of May. The trek closes on May 21 in Guadalajara, Mexico. Along the way, the band will make stops in Minneapolis, Minnesota; Houston, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Tulsa, Oklahoma; and more cities.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday (February 17) at 10 a.m. CT. Fans can purchase tickets via the band’s website HERE.

The group, which began when frontman Conor Oberst was just 15 years old in 1995, has gone on to become a fan favorite with its emotive, emotional songs and Oberst’s signature vulnerable singing style.

Their most recent album is Down in the Weeds, Where the World Once Was, which dropped in 2020. For more on that album, read American Songwriter’s feature with Oberst in 2020 HERE.

“I didn’t know how to sing at all when I started,” Oberst told American Songwriter of the band’s beginnings. “There was obviously no formal training. I just think I went for it. I was wildly out of pitch and all that. As the years went on, I think I’ve become a better singer. I’m still not a great singer but I’ve applied the 10,000-hour rule, so I can get by. It’s actually hard for me to listen to those early recordings of myself.”

Bright Eyes’ new tour dates are below.

BRIGHT EYES TOUR DATES

May 10 – Milwaukee, WI – Pabst Theater

May 11 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

May 12 – Chicago, IL – Salt Shed

May 13 – Columbia, MO – Rose Park

May 14 – Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom*

May 15 – Little Rock, AK – The Hall

May 17 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theater

May 18 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

May 21 – Guadalajara, MX – Corona Capital Guadalajara

