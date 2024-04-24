Megadeth Announce 2024 Tour with Mudvayne, All That Remains

It’s going to be a killer summer for thrash metal fans! Megadeth just announced an extensive US tour with Mudvayne and All That Remains, slated to start this August. The trek will take the bands across both the East and West Coasts. The Destroy All Enemies Tour was a natural successor to last year’s Crush The World Tour, according to Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine.

“Our ‘Crush the World’ tour has been a tremendous experience for the four of us,” said Mustaine in a press release for the upcoming tour. “We are all playing tight, and that has made it possible for me to really focus on solos and singing, we are playing more songs than ever before, and we are closer to each other, onstage AND off.”

The Megadeth 2024 Tour will kick off on August 2 in Rogers, Arkansas at Walmart AMP. The tour will end, pending any additional dates, on September 28 in Nashville, Tennessee at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium.

Fans can get in on the presale events for this tour through Ticketmaster by tomorrow at 10:00 pm CDT. There are quite a few presale events going on for this tour, including an artist presale, premium membership presales, meet-and-greet packages, and more.

General on-sale begins on April 26 at 10:00 am CDT. If you missed out on the presale event, you could always check Stubhub for tickets. You might even get lucky and find seats for cheaper than face value. Give it a shot!

Get your tickets to see Megadeth with Mudvayne and All That Remains ASAP!

August 2 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

August 3 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

August 5 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheatre

August 6 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

August 8 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

August 9 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater

August 10 – Concord, CA – Toyota Pavilion at Concord

August 12 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

August 13 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

August 16 – Las Vegas, NV – Bakkt Theatre at Planet Hollywood

August 17 – Salt Lake City, UT – Maverick Arena

August 20 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

August 21 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

August 23 – Macon, GA – Atrium Health Macon Amphitheater

August 24 – West Palm Beach, FL – IThink Financial Amphitheatre

September 3 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

September 5 – Huntington, WV – Marshall Health Network Arena

September 6 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

September 7 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

September 9 – Reading, PA – Santander Arena

September 10 – Albany, NY – MVP Arena

September 11 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank

September 13 – Bethel, MY – Bethel Woods Center For The Arts

September 14 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

September 15 – Richmond, VA – Virginia Credit Union Live!

September 17 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

September 18 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

September 20 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

September 21 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

September 24 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

September 26 – St Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL

September 27 – Southaven, MS – Bankplus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove

September 28 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium

