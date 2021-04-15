Fiona Apple Cover’s Sharon Van Etten’s “Love More” for Anniversary Double-LP, ‘epic Ten’

Celebrating the 10th anniversary of her 2010 album, epic, indie rocker Sharon Van Etten shares final track—”Love More” by Fiona Apple—ahead of the release of her double LP, epic Ten. The expanded portion of the LP includes friends, collaborators, and musical luminaries covering all seven tracks from the 2010 album as a belated birthday party for her now decade-old coming-of-age collection.

Beginning March 11 with Aaron Dessner and Justin Vernon’s Big Red Machine’s rendition of “A Crime,” Van Etten continued to preview the covers, including Lucinda Williams on “Save Yourself” and IDLES who covered “Peace Signs,” each Thursday through digital release day on April 16. Fiona Apple’s ethereal evocation of “Love More” concluded the series with a heartfelt connection.

“‘Love More’ is the most revealing song about one of the hardest times in my life and the mark of change. When I admitted I needed help. When I leaned on others and acknowledged my weaknesses, when I was accepted at my lowest of lows, with support, and was able to move on,” Van Etten shared on social media, after gushing about her admiration of Apple. Like the other artist who lent their vocal talent to this project, Apple inspired Van Etten from a young age to be a “better player,” and “have something to say.”

She continues, “I was in a dark place when I wrote this song, I was in a safer space when I was able to record it, and now that Fiona’s version will exist in this universe, it helps me feel even farther away from the darkness I had to experience in order to write this song. She brings it life and light. She has given me her hand after all these years… and it is with pure joy to finally share this song in a brand new light by someone I always wished I could be.”

The digital album release will be accompanied by a documentary and concert that will stream starting tomorrow April 16 at 6 p.m. PT then April 17 at 9 p.m. AEST and 9 p.m. BST. Van Etten and her band will perform epic in its entirety from Zebulon LA—the venue that played a crucial role in her early career, with profits benefiting Zebulon. A short documentary on the making of epic, and the significance of Zebulon as a haven for Van Etten and many other musicians, will be presented before the concert. The physical distribution will begin June 11 via Ba Da Bing.

Pre-save Sharon Van Etten’s epic Ten before its April 16. Check out the epic Ten documentary and live stream concert tickets, here.