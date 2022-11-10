John Osborne Shares Wife Lucie Silvas is Pregnant During CMA Awards Acceptance Speech

Brothers Osborne used their acceptance speech for Vocal Duo of the Year at the 2022 CMA Awards to share the pregnancy of John Osborne’s wife, Lucie Silvas.

When the brother duo of John and T.J. Osborne took to the stage at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville to accept their fifth win for Vocal Duo of the Year, John revealed that they’d already shared the news with some people, but were ready to “let the world know.”

“My wife Lucie’s pregnant, we got twins on the way,” he announced to cheers from the audience. “I love you, babe, you’re going to be an amazing mom.”

The duo also took time during the speech to acknowledge Wynonna Judd, who presented them with the award. When Judd attempted to step away from the microphone, the duo urged her to stay, wrapping their arms around her.

“There’s been so many surprising moments in this entire career,” T.J. said, citing their move to Nashville and joking that being able to afford more than Ramen noodles are among the biggest surprises. “To be here tonight and then to be in the presence of Wynonna while winning this award will be one of the biggest highlights of my entire life. This is crazy to me,” he raved.

“It’s an absolute honor. We have learned so much from you and your family,” John added. T.J. also thanked the Country Music Association and everyone who has been a part of their success. “It’s an incredible ride,” he remarked. “Thanks for letting us be on it.”

Backstage at the show, John shared with American Songwriter and other media that Silvas was unaware that he was going to make the spur-of-the-moment announcement. “I guess I got nervous and I didn’t know what to say. Wynonna was standing right next to us and I’m so nervous right now,” he explained. “We never prepare a speech. We never expect to win. I looked over at the corner of my eye and saw Lucie sitting there, my heart filled up. It’s really not like me to do it, but I just wanted to tell the world.”

John also joked that he and his brother are gearing up for the twins to join the ranks of country music – just as long as they don’t try to overthrow them. “My intention was to have twins to raise our successors, so we’ll raise them up. We’ll try to use as much nepotism as possible to get them into the industry,” he quips. “But as long as we’re in the game, I’m gonna keep them out.”

