Bruce Springsteen Announces 2023 Tour Dates

The Boss is back for 2023. This time he’s going global,

Bruce Springsteen took to Twitter on Monday evening (May 23) to announce a series of upcoming international tour dates for 2023—yes, 2023—which begin April 28 in Barcelona, Spain, and conclude July 25 in Monza, Italy.

Not only did Springsteen share the dates but his E Street band guitarist, Nils Lofgren, shared the status. Music fans may remember Lofgren as one of the handful of big-name artists who removed his music from Spotify earlier, following in the footsteps of legendary artist Neil Young.

Wrote Springsteen’s team on Twitter, “Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band Announce 2023 International Tour! More info on tickets at http://brucespringsteen.net“

And Lofgren shared, adding, “I better check my passport. 2023 looks promising, magical, adventurous. @springsteen#estreetband I’m ready.”

The upcoming Springsteen tour also includes two nights in Dublin, Ireland; Paris, France; Farrara, Italy; Rome, Italy; two nights in Amsterdam; Zurich, Switzerland; Dusseldorf, Germany; two nights in Gothenburg, Sweden; Oslo, Norway; two nights in Copenhagen, Denmark; Hamburg, Germany; Vienna, Austria; and Munich, Germany.

For Springsteen fans who can’t make the gigs next year, the Boss recently shared news of a playlist of his live songs from the streaming platform Spotify, writing on Twitter earlier this month on May 10, “Relive some of the greatest Springsteen concert moments on @spotify‘s Bruce Springsteen Live playlist, featuring tracks from Bruce’s latest Live Series and more. Leave a comment if you were at any of these shows! https://open.spotify.com/playlist/37i9d“

Relive some of the greatest Springsteen concert moments on @spotify's Bruce Springsteen Live playlist, featuring tracks from Bruce’s latest Live Series and more. Leave a comment if you were at any of these shows!https://t.co/G1j4xNjKhh pic.twitter.com/GkQdHqEP0K — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) May 10, 2022

Photo: Danny Clinch / Shore Fire Media