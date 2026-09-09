Bruce Springsteen Confirms a New Album Is Done With Another Project Already in the Works

The last album to come from Bruce Springsteen was back in 2022 with Only the Strong Survive. At the time, the album climbed the charts, peaking at No. 1 on the Swedish and Swiss Albums charts. In the U.S., it settled at No. 8 on the US Billboard 200. Featuring songs like “Nightshift” and “Don’t Play That Song,” Springsteen hit the road with the Land of Hope and Dreams American Tour. But now, with the tour over, Springsteen shared what the future held as he apparently finished a new album.

Speaking with Rolling Stone about what was next in his career, it seemed that Springsteen found his way back to the studio. Not wasting a single moment, he admitted, “Well, I’m currently working on a couple of records. I did finish one, and it is done.”

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Finishing an album was enough to get fans excited, but the word “couple” hinted Springsteen had far more planned. And while one record was already complete, the Boss revealed another project was taking shape. “I’m in the process of working on this other one, which, because of the nature of the material, felt like it should come out first. So that’s the situation I’m in. I’m trying to finish that up, and I’d like to release that first. And then this other record that I made, which is not time-relevant, it can come out at any time and it’ll work.”

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When Will Bruce Springsteen Release New Albums?

Producing more than enough songs to keep him busy for the next few years, Springsteen had to keep fans guessing when it came to the material. Not wanting to give away every detail, he refused to answer if the project was a solo album or a collaboration with the E Street Band. All the famed singer would say was “It’s a surprise.”

Keeping that same surprise theme, Springsteen was asked about an official release date. Although one album was finished, he admitted, “I do not know right now. Hopefully sooner than later, of course.”

Will fans get a new Springsteen album before the end of 2026? Only time will tell, but no matter what – the Boss wasn’t ready to step away from the spotlight just yet.

Wanting to add a few more chapters to his legendary career, Springsteen was preparing his next surprise. The only question was which album fans would get to hear first.

(Photographer: Talia Sprague/Bloomberg via Getty Images)