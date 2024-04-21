Is There a New Episode of ‘American Idol’ Tonight, April 21, 2024? How to Watch

The competition on American Idol continues to heat up as the contestants look to showcase their talents and prove why they deserve a spot in the finale. While contestants eye a spot in the top 5, this season came packed with memorable performances from aspiring artists like Emmy Russell. With Sunday finally here, here are all the details about tonight’s episode of American Idol, if it is live, and where to watch.

Just last week, fans and judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan found themselves with a difficult decision to make as just 14 singers moved forward. With the number dwindling each week, tonight’s episode is not only live, but it is the Rock and Roll themed episode. Outside of watching their favorite singers, fans will also learn the stars who are the 2024 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees.

With such a historic night on American Idol, fans can tune in on ABC. But for those who might not have cable, don’t worry, Hulu has you covered as the latest episode will air the following day on the streaming platform. But for those who do have cable, American Idol will air live at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

‘American Idol’ Welcomes Gene Simmons To The Show

For one contestant, Nya, she not only grabbed a spot in the Top 14, but she got some great advice from KISS legend Gene Simmons who will be on hand on tonight’s episode as a mentor. Excited about listening to the iconic performer, Nya admitted, “He had so many good things to say about me and was throwing me in with names like Donna Summer and Diana Ross, so like to have that kind of feedback from someone who is actually a legend in the music industry is a huge confidence boost in like a huge push that I’m right where I’m supposed to be going in the right direction.”

As for her strategy moving forward, Nya explained how she picks songs that showcase her range and style. “I want to showcase more performances, I want to dance, and show that side of me where how you could see me if you came to my show and saw me perform. I haven’t done any whistle tones yet and I want to showcase that as well.”

