John Mellencamp Will Receive a Prestigious Honor at 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards and Perform at the Ceremony

As John Mellencamp prepares to celebrate his impressive catalog of enduring songs on his upcoming Dancing Words Tour, now comes word that the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer will receive a prestigious honor at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards. The lauded singer-songwriter will be presented with the iHeartRadio Icon Award at the event, taking place Thursday, March 26.

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Mellencamp also will perform at the 2026 ceremony, which will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California.

[RELATED: Stage Musical Based on John Mellencamp’s Classic Song “Jack & Diane” to Premiere This Fall]

According to a press release, Mellencamp is being saluted in part for the influential and era-defining tunes he’s created, including “Jack & Diane,” “Pink Houses,” and “Small Town.” The 74-year-old artist also is being recognized for “his longstanding dedication to activism and advocacy.”

As the press release notes, “Throughout his career, [Mellencamp] has championed causes close to America’s heartland, including co‑founding Farm Aid to support family farmers—a commitment that has spanned nearly 40 years. His voice has always stood for compassion, community and integrity, reflecting the very values the Icon Award seeks to honor.”

Previous iHeartRadio Icon Award honorees include Bon Jovi, Elton John, Jennifer Lopez, Pink, Cher, and Mariah Carey.

The 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards will air live on March 26 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. The ceremony also will be broadcast on iHeartRadio stations across the United States and on the iHeartRadio app.

Taylor Swift also will make a special appearance at the event, marking her first awards-show appearance of 2026.

Ludacris will host the ceremony and will be presented with the 2026 iHeartRadio Landmark Award. In addition, Miley Cyrus will receive the iHeartRadio Innovator Award and Alex Warren will be honored with the iHeartRadio Breakthrough Artist of the Year Award.

More About the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Besides Mellencamp, the lineup of performers for 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards includes Ludacris, Warren, Lainey Wilson, RAYE, and Kehlani. There also will be a special collaboration featuring TLC, Salt-N-Pepa, and En Vogue.

In addition, Weezer, Ne-Yo, sombr, Nicole Scherzinger, Nikki Glaser, Olympic figure-skating champion Alysa Liu will make special appearances.

Awards will be presented in dozens of categories. Among the many artists competing for honors in multiple categories are Swift, Warren, Bad Bunny, Benson Boone, BLACKPINK, Chris Brown, Ed Sheeran, Ella Langley, Jelly Roll, Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, Linkin Park, Morgan Wallen, RAYE, Sabrina Carpenter, Shinedown, sombr, SZA, Tate McRae, Twenty One Pilots, and Zara Larsson.

Visit iHeart.com to check out the full list of 2026 nominees.

More John Mellencamp News

Mellencamp’s upcoming Dancing Words Tour – The Greatest Hits will be John’s first trek to focus on his best-known and most=-popular songs. Many of the tunes he’s planning to include in his sets have not been performed in decades.

The U.S. tour currently features 19 confirmed dates. It’s scheduled from a July 10 show in Grand Rapids, Michigan, through an August 12 concert in Mountain View, California. Check out all of the tour dates at Mellencamp.com.

In other news, a new jukebox musical featuring Mellencamp’s songs and bringing to life the story of his characters Jack and Diane is set to premiere this fall in Ogunquit, Maine. The show, titled Small Town, will open on October 1 at Ogunquit Playhouse and run through November 1.

According to an official description of the show, Small Town focuses on “two star-crossed lovers [who refuse] to let the world break them or bury their youthful fire.” Jack wants to be a football star, but in order fulfill his dreams, he must leave the small Indiana town where he and Diane grew up, something she isn’t sure she wants to do.

The description further notes that the production takes place during the 1980s, and depicts “a multigenerational community at a crossroads, making tough choices in a desperate bid for a better life.”

Among the classic Mellencamp tunes featured in the musical are “Hurts So Good,” “Lonely Ol’ Night,” and, of course, “Small Town” and “Jack & Diane.”

Tickets for the musical are on sale now at OgunquitPlayhouse.org.

(Photo by Myrna Suarez)