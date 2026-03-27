John Mellencamp Brings Classic Rock Energy to the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards

A member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, John Mellencamp fashioned his glorious career with hits like “Hurts So Good”, “Pink Houses”, and “Small Town.” All those songs peaked within the Top 10 on the charts. Having won several awards and sold over 60 million albums, Mellencamp crossed a special milestone when he was honored with the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Icon Award. And besides holding the award, he proved to fans why Mellencamp remains a defining voice in rock music.

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Although dealing with health issues over the years, Mellencamp, who will turn 75 in October, showed no signs of slowing down. The only issue the singer had when performing at the ceremony was which hit he wanted to cover. Again, there are a plethora of timeless songs sitting in Mellencamp’s discography, including “Cherry Bomb.” But when the lights went dark, the icon performed “Jack & Diane” and “Pink Houses.”

Aside from the performance, the night was a family occasion for the Mellencamps. Presenting him the Icon Award, his daughter, Teddi Mellencamp, got the chance to share such a historic moment beside the person who stood by her throughout her cancer struggle.

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John Mellencamp Honored With Icon Award

Back in 2022, Teddi was diagnosed with stage 2 melanoma. Telling fans that the cancer eventually metastasized to her brain and lungs, Mellencamp stayed at her side during every second. “He was there with me at the hospital every day … he’s seen the good, the bad and the ugly. But I talk to him — I mean, he calls every day to check in.”

With Mellencamp making it a point to stay connected with Teddi, she found his presence a much-needed distraction. “This is a hard journey, and especially when you’re in treatment. I thought the surgery was going to be the hardest part, but it’s the treatment that’s really been weighing on me.”

As for Mellencamp, he remained focused on the future. With his daughter recovering, the singer shared videos of himself hitting the gym. Staying active and positive, he looked ahead to his Dancing World Tour.

Promising fans an unforgettable night, Mellencamp’s performance at the iHeartRadio Music Awards was just a sample of the legacy he isn’t finished building. With decades behind him and more still ahead, the rock legend continues to push forward.

(Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images)