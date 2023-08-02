Children’s Book About Bruce Springsteen to Be Published

Bruce Springsteen’s inspiring life and career are at the center of a new children’s book. A Little Golden Book Biography series is set to publish its next book with Springsteen as the focus, written by Laurel Snyder and illustrated by Jeffrey Ebbeler. “After years of practice and hard work, Bruce Springsteen made it big and continues to bring music to listeners of all ages,” a press release described. “A proud New Jerseyan, Bruce Springsteen is beloved by fans young and old.”

The book traces the iconic singer’s roots in New Jersey and his love for Elvis Presley as a child to hitting it big with his E Street Band. “When he wasn’t performing, Bruce wrote songs about people and places he knew. He wrote about his family and his town, about the hard work people did, and also about the things they dreamed of doing,” Snyder writes in the book. “Bruce wrote about faraway places he’d never been to, and the highways he hoped would take him there.”

Bruce Springsteen: A Little Golden Book Biography will be released on September 5 via publishing company Random House Children’s Books. Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson are among the previous subjects of the series. Books about the Beatles and The Bee-Gees will also be published in 2023.

Springsteen is currently on the North American Leg of Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band’s 2023 Tour. It kicked off on February 1 in Tampa, Florida, with several dates added along the way. Following a stint in Europe in the spring, the band has returned to the U.S. for a string of shows in the late summer, including a headlining set at Chicago’s historic Wrigley Field on August 9.

In November, they’ll head up north to Canada for several shows before coming back to the U.S. and closing out the tour with a two-night stay at Chase Center in San Francisco on December 10 and 12.

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street BandNew 2023 North American Tour Dates

August 9 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

August 16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

August 18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

August 24 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

August 28 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park

August 30 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

September 1 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

September 7 – Syracuse, NY @ JMA Wireless Dome

September 9 – Baltimore, MD @ Oriole Park at Camden Yards

September 12 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

November 3 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

November 6 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

November 8 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

November 10 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre

November 14 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank ArenaV

November 16 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

November 18 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

November 20 – Montreal, QC @ Centre BellVerified

November 30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

December 4 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

December 6 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

December 8 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for SUFH